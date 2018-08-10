By the year 2023, Uterine Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to reach $25.23 Billion at CAGR of 5.45%.

Market Segmentation

The Global market for Uterine Cancer Therapeutics is segmented on the basis of

· Type

· Therapy.

Based on the type global Uterine Cancer Therapeutics market is classified as

· Uterine Sarcoma

· Endometrial Carcinoma (Adenocarcinoma, Carcinosarcoma, Squamous cell carcinoma, & Others).

Of these, Endometrial Carcinoma is expected to hold the major market share in the global Uterine Cancer Therapeutics market.

Based on therapy the market is divided as

· Surgery

· Chemotherapy

· Radiation Therapy

· Immunotherapy

· Hormone Therapy.

On the basis of geography, the global market is analyzed under various regions; few of them are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America is the dominating market for Uterine Cancer Therapeutics accounting for a share of approximately 34% followed by Europe in 2016. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 6.51% during the period of 2018-2023.

Market Overview:

The Global Uterine Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to reach $ 25.23 Billion by 2023 from $ 19.35 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period 2018-2023. Womb cancer is a type of cancer that emerges from the tissue of the uterus. It can refer to several types of cancer, with cervical cancer (arising from the lower portion of the uterus) being the most common type worldwide and the second most common cancer in women in developing countries. Endometrial cancer (or cancer of the inner lining of the uterus) is the second most common type and fourth most common cancer in women from developed countries. Risk factors depend on the specific type, but obesity, older age, and human papillomavirus infection add the greatest risk of developing uterine cancer

Factors affecting market growth:

· Increasing healthcare expenditure (+)

· rising focus of government to provide effective healthcare solutions (+)

· growth in the cancer screening & treatment methods (+)

· increase in the number of newly diagnosed uterine cancer cases (+)

· advancements in molecular diagnostics industry to support target specific therapies and raising awareness among patients (-)

· The dearth of superior healthcare infrastructure in certain developing countries, lack of efficient communication between women & healthcare providers (-)

· The high cost of the uterine cancer treatment solutions, improper reimbursement policies, and stringent regulatory framework (-)

Key players:

Most important industries contributing to the global market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan).

