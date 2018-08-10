Antifungal Drugs Market was worth $13.06 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 3.68%, to reach $15.65 billion by 2023.

Market Segmentation

The global antifungal drugs market is geographically segmented into

· North America,

· Europe

· Asia-Pacific

· Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North

The America and Europe together contribute to a major share of the global antifungal drugs market, while the market in Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing followed by Latin America. Middle East & Africa Antifungal Drugs Market is expected to reach the growth rate of CAGR of 3.462% by 2023.

Browse full table of contents:

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/anti-fungal-drugs-market-242/

Market Overview:

In the year 2018 Antiviral Drugs Market was valued at $13.06 billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach $15.65 billion with the pace of 3.68% CAGR. An antifungal medication, also known as an antimycotic medication, is a pharmaceutical fungicide or fungistatic used to treat and prevent mycoses such as athlete’s foot, ringworm, candidiasis (thrush), serious systemic infections such as cryptococcal meningitis, and others. Such drugs are usually obtained by a doctor’s prescription, but a few are available OTC (over-the-counter).

The antifungal drugs market is classified based on drug type into Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines and Other Drugs. Azoles antifungal drug market is the largest division of the market followed by echinocandins antifungal drug market.

Request report sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/anti-fungal-drugs-market-242/request-sample

Factors affecting market growth:

Antifungal Drugs market is majorly affected by the following factors

· The increasing awareness of fungal infections with the growing incidence of antifungal infections all over the world (+)

· The increase in government and corporate funding in the industry. (+)

· The development of public-private partnership in the pharmaceutical industry and the rising popularity of over-the-counter antifungal drugs for dermal infections is responsible for the growing antifungal drugs market size. (+)

· The rise in population with the weak immune system due to cancer chemotherapy or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, in whom the occurrence of fungal infections is much more than average. (+)

· High penetration of conventional drugs used for the treatment of fungal infections. (-)

· Cost of drugs and their effectiveness in treatments. (-)

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/anti-fungal-drugs-market-242/customize-report

Key players:

The Most important industries contributing to the global market are Alternaria, Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi-Aventis, Merck & Co., Aspergillus, Kramer Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Gilead and Abbott Laboratories.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization:MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Above ICICI Bank, B-44, Rd Number 3, Journalist Colony, Film Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033,