Polyester Hot Melt Adhesives Market Analysis by Trends, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2024

Hot melt adhesives can be composed of a variety of materials. Polyester resin is one such material. Polyester resins can be produced by reacting a dicarboxylic acid with a diol. The number of carbon atoms in the diol chain has a significant impact on properties of the resultant polyester resin. Longer the diol chain, higher is the melting point and rate of crystallization of the polyester produced. Additionally, the degree of crystallization of the polyester product is inversely proportional to length of the diol chain.

Polyester hot melt adhesives compete with polyamide hot melt adhesives in terms of performance, bond strength, moisture resistance, and longevity. Polyester hot melt adhesives have lower strength and melting point as compared to polyamide hot melt adhesives. However, polyester hot melt adhesives are more tolerant to moisture owing to absence of hydrogen bonds. Other than these factors, polyester and polyamide hot melt adhesives are similar and are used in high-performance applications. Polyester hot melt adhesives are most commonly used in adhesion of fabrics due to their flexibility and compatibility with fabrics, especially polyester-based fabrics. Polyester hot melt adhesives offer high tensile strength and perform well at high temperatures. Polyester hot melt adhesives can be used individually as well as with several additives within the formulation based on various application requirements.

Polyester hot melt adhesives are utilized in niche applications and constitute less than a tenth of the hot melt adhesives market. The polyester hot melt adhesives market is primarily driven by high demand from high-performance applications in protective clothing. It is mostly used in protective jackets, hazmat suits, and fabric applications where high temperature tolerance is necessary. Hot melt adhesives offer advantages such as quick curing time, low VOC emissions, and easy application through the glue gun. However, production of polyester hot melt adhesives is slightly complex, and minor mishandling can lead to weaker brittle bonding. This allows for its substitution with cheaper hot melt adhesive products. Development of new formulations for novel applications in the packaging industry is anticipated to be a prospective avenue for future growth of the polyester hot melt adhesives market in the near future.

Rising market demand and incessant push for eco-friendly adhesives have led to rise in strategic initiatives by market players in the past years. Key players are prying new markets through agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations globally to use the advantage of untapped market opportunities while availing the benefits of combined operational synergies.

