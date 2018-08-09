Healthcare Human Resources Software Market Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecasts To 2023

MarketResearchFuture.com Recently Added Premium Research Reports on ” Global Healthcare Human Resources (HR) Software Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023” Which Gives in-depth Analysis of Regional data with Size and Share of Top 10 Players in the Globes.

The Global Healthcare HR Software Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

Key players for market:

Paychex Inc. (U.S.), Paycom. (United States), SumTotal Systems, LLC. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Ceridian HCM, Inc. (U.S.), PeopleAdmin, Inc. (U.S), CoreHR (Europe), Kenexa Corporation (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), SAP SuccessFactors. (U.S.), Ultimate Software (U.S.) and others.

Market Scenario:

Healthcare industry is a labour intensive industry and requires strategic human resource management which involves managerial activities and tasks related to developing and maintaining a qualified workforce. Moreover, the increasing burden of diseases in the Europe and Middle East & Africa have increased the investments and expenditures for healthcare services, resulting in the expansion of the healthcare market into a billion dollar industry. Such prevailing conditions facilitated the development of Europe and Middle East & Africa healthcare HR software market. According to the World Bank, the global healthcare expenditure in 2014 was USD 7.82 trillion, which is expected to reach ~USD 9.2 trillion by 2018..The estimated share for Germany in the global healthcare expenditure was about 11.3% share in 2016. Moreover, HR software is only software that provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model which is useful in total employee life-cycle management capabilities, this drives the market growth. Additionally, increasing popularity and awareness regarding the benefits of HR software has led to the ameliorating HR software market during the forecasted period. However, lack of related technology and healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries, rapid increase in cybercrime hampering the data security, and complexity of software usage with unceasing size of the organisations is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecasted period.

Segmentation:

The European and Middle East & Africa for healthcare HR software market is segmented on the basis of type, organisation size, and end users.

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into Recruiting, Software-as-a-service (SaaS), Core-HR, Workforce Management and others. The recruiting segment, by type, is sub-segmented into applicant tracking, screening and background check, and others. Similarly, the workforce management segment is sub- segmented into online time keeping, time clock, and others.

On the basis of organisation size, the market is segmented into medium businesses, large enterprises, small business, and others.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical industries, hospital and clinics, laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Europe dominates the European and Middle East & Africa for healthcare HR software market owing to a well-developed healthcare sector. Apart from this, increasing global burden of the diseases- cancer, asthma, besides others and increasing healthcare expenditure within the region have collectively boosted the growth of the market in Europe. Moreover, availability of funds for research alongside huge patient population and government support for research & development drives the European market.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the Europe and Middle East & Africa market due to presence of poor economy especially in Africa region. Majority of the market of this region is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East market. According to the UAE Ministry of Finance in 2016, the Federal Government of the UAE launched Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Fund to Finance Innovation with a worth of USD 0.5 billion. The fund had National Innovation Strategy for the development of new paradigms in healthcare and establishment of biotech industries which will boost the market growth within the region during the forecasted period. However the growth of the Africa market is high due to the presence of opportunities for the development of the market.

