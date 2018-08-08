Zika Virus Vaccines Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2018-2023

Zika Virus Vaccines Market was worth USD 16.11 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, to reach USD 20.96 billion by 2023. Zika virus is a mosquito borne fever caused by Aedes mosquitoes when they are active in the day-time. It is similar to the yellow fever, West Nile virus and dengue.

Zika vaccines are developed in order to prevent and control diseases caused by zika virus. This disease has no symptoms or sometimes very mild symptoms like minimal form of dengue fever, skin rash and joint pains. It is transmitted sexually from the infected person or from the infected pregnant woman to the baby.

There are different types of vaccines developing in order to provide protection against zika virus such as mRNA vaccines, DNA-based vaccines, genetically engineered vaccines and inactivated vaccines. With the rise in zika virus incidences, many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing in this market. In very rare case, zika virus is also transmitted through blood transfusion. In 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the major cases of zika virus were asymptomatic.

Factors like rising incidences of zika virus, growing people awareness about zika infection, high investment by private companies in the R&D of zika virus, serious attention due to high risk to the pregnant women, favourable government reimbursements, potential demand for zika vaccine and technology advancements in the healthcare industry are driving the Global Zika Virus Vaccines market. However, lack of awareness among the people and WHO announcing it as epidemic where is projected to have less potential in coming days is hindering the market growth.

The Global Zika Virus Vaccines Market is segmented on the basis of the vaccine type, end-user and region. On the basis of vaccine type, the market is segmented into therapeutic vaccines and preventive vaccines. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research institutes and others. On the basis of geography, the global market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. Latin America is expected to have the largest share followed by the Middle-East and Africa. This is due to more than 20 countries in Latin America have reported the high incidences of zika virus infection mainly Brazil, Columbia and Venezuela. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growing rate with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Type

• Introduction

• Therapeutic Vaccines

• Preventive Vaccines

• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Type

• Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type

• Market Share Analysis, By Type

End-user

• Introduction

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Research institutes

• Others

• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By End-user

• Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End-user

• Market Share Analysis, By End-user

The Scope of the report:

• Global, regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Segment-level analysis in terms product type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

• Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analyzing the level of competition and business strategy development

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

• Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

