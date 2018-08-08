Water Testing and Analysis Market By Sample & By Contaminant 2023

Water is an essential component for daily life of humans as well as for manufacturing and cleaning purposes in majority of the industries. Due to various reasons, water gets contaminated by germs, chemicals, soil particles and many other factors. Ground water is generally contaminated due to leaching of chemicals and surface water is contaminated by diversion of waste water from human and industrial consumption, soil erosion and some other elements.

Contaminated water cannot be used for human consumption or industrial purposes. Hence, the water needs to be tested for its physical, chemical and biological characteristics such as turbidity, organic carbon, pH, dissolved oxygen, biochemical oxygen demand and conductivity. Several types of water testing equipment are available in the market suitable for different end users ranging from industrial scale to in house equipment.

Strict regulations on water standards by government organizations, increasing awareness regarding the usage of quality water in industries as well as in people has increased the demand for water testing equipment. Growing water consumption due to increasing population and technological advances in water testing equipment are also expected to drive the market. However, high cost of equipment and lack of sufficient water testing infrastructure in emerging countries are restraining the market.

The Water Testing and Analysis Market is categorized based on product, product type, application and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into TOC analyzer, PH meter, DO meter, Conductivity sensor, Turbidity meter and other products. PH meter and DO mater are widely used products in laboratories and industries and they are expected to lead the market. Based on product type, the market is categorized into Portable, Handheld, Benchtop and others. Portable products are expected to be the largest market segment because of their wide usage. Handheld products are rapidly growing due to the ease of use. Based on application, the market is categorized into Laboratory, Industrial, Environmental, Government and other applications. Industrial applications segment holds the largest market share due to the strict water quality standards to be used for manufacturing and cleaning purposes.

Based on geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America leads the Water Testing and Analysis market followed by Europe due to the availability of vast infrastructure in developed countries of this region and also due to the large number of industries. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to the increasing awareness regarding the water quality and it also presents many opportunities due to many unmet needs in water testing equipment.

Some of the major players in this region are General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Tintometer Gmbh, Danaher Corporation, Horiba, Ltd., Abb Ltd. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

