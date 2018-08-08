Rising number of salon services in the developing and developed economies is set to register growth of salon chair market during 2018-2028 – Reveals Fact.MR

In an era filled with beauty and salon advertisement, buying an actual salon chair could be a rare sight. However, this is far from the truth as the salon chair market can never truly be completely replaced by any other technology as the comfort of seating is a basic phenomenon. Revenue share of direct sales in the Salon Chair Market is more than 30% in the global salon chair market by sales channel and is predicted to remain the key sales channel throughout the duration of the forecast period. Digital platforms amalgamating salon chair manufacturers and social networking sites has become a tool for consumers as well as marketers to expose and expand their salon chair products, which are likely to boost the revenue of salon chair market. The number of people engaging in social networking sites and other digital platforms has increased drastically.

The report specifically talks about salon chair that is available in the market, which includes conventional barber chair, antique barber chairs, all-purpose salon chair and modern barber chairs for end-users, such as franchised salon chain, non-franchised salon chain and independent salon reaching the consumers via sales channels, such as direct sales, club stores, specialist retailers, online retailers and other channels, across the globe.

The pervasiveness of e-commerce has led many salon chair manufacturers to offer their products through these portals. Thus, online sales are expected to be the fastest growing sales channel in the forecast period contributing to the increase in sales of salon chair market. The shift in focus from inexpensive to quality products is an important transition that will boost the demand for salon chair in the forecast period. The cost has now become a secondary option while purchasing a salon chair. People are focusing more on the quality and brand of the salon chair.

The APEJ region is estimated to account for the highest market share in the global salon chair market in 2017 and this share is expected to grow at a massive rate, causing the APEJ market to grab even higher market share in salon chair market by the end of 2028. This highly populous continent is spearheaded by the rapid economic growth in China, India and South Korea and customers in these countries will continue to demand maximum salon chair.

FactMR has profiled some of the most prominent companies active in the global salon chair market such as Lcl Beauty Inc., Takara Belmont, Walcut, Pibbs Industries, Belvedere USA, Collins Manufacturing Company, Continuum Footspas LLC, Buy-Rite Beauty Inc., Salon Ambience, J&A USA Inc, Pietranera, Gammabross, Jeffco Salon Equipment, LLC, Keller International and Salon Furniture Warehouse. Some of the major strategies adopted by key players in the market include product innovation, mergers & acquisitions and expansion.

FactMR has provided some insightful information related to the salon chair market through various frameworks and illustrations. Some of the USPs of report on Salon chair market include supply chain, cost structure, pricing analysis, top countries in retail and their retail sales growth, Porter’s five forces analysis, pest analysis, forecast scenario, investment feasibility matrix, competitor footprint matrix, market competition structure, salon penetration per 1000 people, opportunity analysis, product lifecycle, and wheel of fortune.

