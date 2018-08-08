Ransomware Protection Market 2018: Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2022

Ransomware Protection Market 2018 – 2023 Top Key Players: Microsoft, Intel Security, Symantec, Kaspersky, Malware bytes, Avast Software, Cisco System

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global ransomware protection market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 20 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the global Ransomware Protection market: Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Sophos Ltd. (U.K), Intel Security (McAfee) (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Malware bytes Corp (U.S.), McAfee Inc. (U.S.), Avast Software S.R.O (Czech Republic), Cisco System Inc.(U.S.), Palo Alto Networks Inc.(U.S.), Sentinelone (U.S.), Zscaler, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Market Highlights:

Increasing cloud adoption, digitization, and IoT will show huge growth opportunity for the ransomware protection market partners over the projection period. Selection of superior solutions such as cloud managed robotic systems in various industries, independent automotive infrastructure, smart healthcare infrastructures, and smart cities are among the significant improvements that will depend on internet connectivity and data connection. Security threats from malware can lead to abundant barriers to the performance of these systems. The necessity to address these problems and prevent any threat from ransomware attacks will produce high growth possibilities for the ransomware protection market players.

Malware is delivered through illegal mail links or attachments which can neglect the standard security antivirus and firewalls applications. Owing to these transportation modes of malware, the demand for threat intelligence and web filtering resolutions are foreseen to witness the highest requirements over the near future in solution segment. Advanced internet support and high capacity of consumers towards the adoption of technologies such as cloud computing in the U.S. has made the nation increasingly unsafe to such threats. Furthermore, the appearance of a significant number of fortune organizations in the country makes it highly responsive to malicious crimes.

Technology giants such as Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Security (McAfee) (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Malware bytes Corp (U.S.), McAfee Inc. (U.S.), and others provide solutions required for ransomware protection such as software as well as advising, deploying, and supporting services to ransomware protection platform. U.S. ransomware protection business share was the leading in the regional segment in 2016. The Asia Pacific region is foreseen to be the fastest growing region in the market.

Ransomware protection Market Segmentation:

The global ransomware protection market is segmented by the solution, services, and applications. based on a solution, the global market is divided into standalone anti-ransomware software, end-point security solution, network security solution, secure web gateways, application control, and others. Secure web gateways solution is expected to contribute the highest market size in 2016, as it protects the networks from user-initiated web traffic and strengthens strong corporation policies. Moreover, network security solution is expected to rise at the highest CAGR during the projection period, as it gives a real-time knowledge of advanced cyber threats, their detection, investigation, and predictive remediation.

Regional Analysis:

North America is forecasted to witness the immense growth in the ransomware protection market, owing to the presence of a large number of merchants of cyber security in this area. These merchants mainly offer high pioneering ransomware security solutions. Asia Pacific is also foreseen to show growth opportunities in the ransomware protection market owing to the emerging economies including China, India, and Australia heavily spending for cyber security solutions.

