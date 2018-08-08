Non – Metallic Minerals Market Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players to 2024

Non-metallic minerals, also known as industrial materials have no metallic luster, break easily and are non-malleable. Some such non-metallic minerals are limestone, magnesite, silica sand, dolomite, talc, quartz, phosphorite, gemstones, clay, mica, and decorative and dimension stones.

The global market for non-metallic minerals is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers and suppliers, making the competitive landscape highly fragmented. Competition in intense among the different players in the market, with most bigwigs outsmarting smaller regional rivals with better products and robust distribution network. Another common trend in the market is vendors leveraging pricing, product differentiation, customization, and maintenance services to grow their market share. Developed markets in North America and Europe have higher degree of competition. Going forward, competition in the market is slated to increase further with more players entering the fray.

A report by Transparency Market Research studies the global market for non-metallic minerals in-depth and presents a qualitative analysis of the different growth drivers and restraints in it. It sheds light on the size of the market and predicts its future trajectory. It also leverages market-leading analytical tools to uncover the opportunities and threats awaiting players in the market in the near future.

Global Non-Metallic Minerals Market: Drivers and Restraints

A lot of factors are helping to bring about growth in the non-metallic minerals market. One of them is the burgeoning real estate sector and growing interest in people in home decoration. Besides, manufacturers focusing on improving their market share through decorative glass and glass based products to cater to demand from residential end-users is also bolstering the market. This demand for decorative glass and glass based products is primarily a result of rising GDP and the consequent rising disposable incomes across developing economies in the world.

