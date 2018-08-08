JustOut News – Your One Stop Solution for All the Latest News

Whatever role you may be playing in daily life, staying connected with current affairs and information is an advantage. And our mobile news application, JustOut News helps you stay connected. While there is no shortage of news sources in the digital space, we stand out as the credible source of news. JustOut News is available in two languages – Tamil and English. It will be available in more regional languages in the coming years.

● Credible and Accessible

With the information overload on social networks, it is important that the news you consume is real and credible. So, apart from being credible, JustOut News is also presented well by our in-house journalists, making news accessible on the go. The app is user-friendly and is easy to navigate

Crisp and Clear

The idea of JustOut News is to provide a great news experience for the users with focus on journalistic practice in its original rigor. We understand that your time is precious; Journalists at JustOut News curate news with every user in mind. We, at JustOut News, understand that the first and foremost duty of journalism is to the public – the users.

● Regional News to Global News

JustOut News gives importance to regional, national and global news. You get entertainment news of South India from Kollywood, Tollywood and Mollywood. And political news and updates from Delhi and the whole of India.

● Multi-lingual: Tamil News & English News to start with

We now provide news in English and Tamil. JustOut News is designed to provide news in more regional languages; more regional languages will be added in the coming years.

Our team of journalists provides fact-checked news. Our digital news product reinvents journalism with its original rigor. It is the flagship product of the Chennai-based start-up Fasys Enterprises. Download the JustOut News app from Android and iOS and experience the many facets of truth as presented by a team of professional journalists.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/justout-news/id1190266273?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.openwavecomp.justout