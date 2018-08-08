Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market is growing moderately. IVIg is concerned with the treatment of patients who have weak immune system. Human body produces enough antibodies to fight infection causing germs, but if patients is suffering from immune deficiency then body can’t produce enough of them. The increasing demand for alternate immunoglobulin replacement therapies, new innovations, increasing R&D funding, developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are major driving forces of the market. The Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) market is growing at the CAGR of ~5.9% during the forecast period and expected to reach US$ 8337.2 million by 2023.

Segments:

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise IgA (sub segments- IgA1 and IgA2), IgD, IgE, IgG,. On the basis of application it segmented into CIDP (Progressive, Recurrent, Monophasic), Hypogammaglobulinemia (sub segments- AGM1, AGM2, AGM3, AGM4, AGM5, AGM6), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Immunodeficiency diseases (sub segments- X-linked agammaglobulinemia (XLA), common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), severe combined immunodeficiency), Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (Subsegments- B cell (antibody) deficiencies, T cell deficiencies, Combination B and T cell deficiencies, Defective phagocytes, Complement deficiencies, Unknown (idiopathic)), Myasthenia Gravis (Sub segments- generalized myasthenia gravis, ocular myasthenia gravis, Congenital myasthenia gravis, Transient neonatal myasthenia gravis), Guillain-Barre syndrome (Sub segments- Acute inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (AIDP), Miller Fisher syndrome (MFS), Acute motor axonal neuropathy (AMAN)and acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy (AMSAN)), Kawasaki disease, ITP (Sub segments- acute and chronic), and others.

Key Players for Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: ABEONA THERAPEUTICS (US), Baxter (US), BDI Pharma (US), Biotest AG.(Germany),, China Biologic Products, Inc. (China), CSL Behring (US), Grifols Inc. (Spain), Kedrion S.p.A (us), Octapharma (Switzerland), Shire (Republic of Ireland), AND others.

Regional Analysis of Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, North America is believed to be the largest market for Global IVIg. Moreover the European market, especially Western Europe is growing and second largest market for Global IVIg. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at significant rate in the Global IVIg market during the forecasted period. Middle East and Africa is likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market, particularly market in North Africa is growing as compared to South and East region of Africa due to less awareness of these therapies and treatment.

