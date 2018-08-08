Influenza Diagnostics Market will Reach USD 0.88 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “Influenza Diagnostics Market by test type and end user- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Industry Trend Analysis:

The Influenza Diagnostics Market was worth USD 0.42 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.88 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.45% during the forecast period.

Influenza or popularly known as ‘Flu’ is an infectious disease that is caused by any virus of influenza. Due to rising incidences of influenza the influenza diagnostic market is experiencing a growth in volume as well as value. The development in Investments for flu diagnostics, and rising interest for quicker diagnostics of influenza and control of flu are the central factors that are relied upon to drive the development of this market in the forecast years.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Roche Diagnostics, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Becton, Abbott, QIAGEN, Alere Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Dickinson & Company. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Segmentation- Influenza Diagnostics Market

By Natural Test Type:

Traditional Viral Culture

Serology Test

Rapid Influenza Detection Test

DFA

By Molecular Test Type:

Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification (NASBA)

RT-PCR

Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification-Based Assays (LAMP)

Simple Amplification-Based Assays (SAMBA)

By End User:

Hospital

Clinic

Reference lab

POC

Home Care Agency

By Region- Influenza Diagnostics Market

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Test Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

According to the Type the market of Influenza Diagnostics is divided into Traditional and Molecular. The Traditional Test type is further divided into Traditional Viral Culture, Serology Test, Rapid Influenza Detection Test, and DFA. Rapid Influenza Detection Test (RIDT) constituted the major share of the market due to its benefits such as quick results, user friendly, etc. The RIDT is expected to continue growing during the forecast period. The Molecular test types segment is also further divided into Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification (NASBA), RT-PCR, Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification-Based Assays (LAMP), and Simple Amplification-Based Assays (SAMBA). Due to its ability to distinguish between Influenza A & B viruses the RT-PCR is the most widely used Molecular test.

End User Method Outlook-

The End-User segment is fragmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Reference lab, POC, Home Care Agency. The Hospitals and Clinics segments amongst the End-User segments are prominent due to extensive use of these tests in diagnostics of influenza which are mostly carried out there.

Regional Outlook – Influenza Diagnostics Market

According to the region, the Influenza Diagnostics Market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and South America and Middle East & Africa. The Europe regions accounts to the majority of the share in the Influenza Diagnostics Market due to increasing population and also rising incidents of influenza diseases. The North-America region is the second largest market for Influenza Diagnostics followed by Asia-Pacific which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast owing to increased expenditure, rising influenza incidents, etc.

