Fruit Concentrate Market | Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018-2023)

Fruit concentrates generally substitute sugar in various food items such as cakes, juices, chocolates and others by acting as natural sweeteners. They are minimally processed to preserve the natural flavour and colour. Fruit concentrates are gaining significance in the market because of its convenience in use and a larger shelf life. It has become a staple product in many homes due to its low price as compared to fresh fruit juice. The demand is also increased for infants and dairy foods.

Fruit concentrates are generally frozen and concentrated forms of fruit juices and juice drink blends. They are concentrated by removing water making shipping, transportation and warehousing easier and cheap. Juice concentrates are frozen and stored, increasing the amount of time it will stay fresh after purchasing.

The rise in demand for healthy, convenient and packaged fruit supplements coupled with increasing health consciousness and awareness for the ill effects of alcoholic beverages are majorly driving the market. Apart from being healthy, the concentrates are high in calories and sugar which restricts its use by diabetes patients and obese people. In the modern lifestyle almost everyone is suffering from obesity and diabetes which limits the market growth.

The fruit concentrate market is segmented based on fruit types like orange, apple, pineapple, banana etc. and also on the basis of application which includes dairy products, juices, squash, soft drinks, frozen products and baby food. Among the fruit type different geographical segment have different leading market and in application type, juice segment is expected to occupy the largest position.

Geographically the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle east and Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest market for fruit concentrates in 2015 followed by North America and Europe. China dominates globally in the apple concentrates market while Poland accounts for more than 50% share in the European region. Spain, Brazil and US are the major producers of orange juice. India is dominating the mango concentrate market with highest exports.

Key players dominating the fruit concentrate market are Kerry Group Plc., AGRANA group, Dohler group, Coca Cola’s minute maid, Capricon, Oceanaa, Acerola, Cherimoya, Lychee and starfruit. Minute maid is leading the orange juice market.

