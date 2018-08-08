Dicalcium Phosphate Market | Research Insights, Business Outlook, Company Profiles, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023

Dicalcium Phosphate is a white, odorless powder with chemical formula CaHPO4. It is also known as calcium monohydrogen phosphate or dibasic calcium phosphate. It is one of the mineral phosphorous sources which is commonly used in organic diets. It is commonly produced by reacting superphosphate with an alkaline agent. The limiting agent combined with superphosphate and a chemical reaction occurs to produce Dicalcium Phosphate. Dicalcium Phosphate is commonly used as dough modifier, nutritional supplement, emulsifier, leavening agent, and stabilizer in cake, pastry, flour, and baked goods. Moreover, it is used in milk products, ice cream, biscuits, and drinks as a nutrient supplement. It is widely used in numerous application such as fertilizer, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, and others.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of the Dicalcium Phosphate Market are rising per capita disposable income, rapid urbanization, and continuous growth of pharmaceutical sector. Furthermore, growing use of pharmaceuticals has led to an increase in the demand for Dicalcium Phosphate globally. Moreover, continuous growth of fertilizer sector along with rise in demand from small to medium level goat & poultry business is predicted to fuel the market growth. Growing demand from agriculture coupled with rising demand of high quality crop production is also anticipated to fuel the market growth. However, high cost associated with the raw material as well as increasing demand for alternative fertilizer is estimated to hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The major players operating in the Dicalcium Phosphate Market are Kemapco Arab Fertilizers & Chemicals Industries LTD (Jordan), ICL (Israel), CaP Biomaterials, LLC (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Hindustan Phosphates Pvt. Ltd. (India), AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED (India), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (India), Mitushi Biopharma.(India), Bamni Proteins Limited (India), and Guizhou Zerophos Chemical Co., Ltd. (India) among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Dicalcium Phosphate Market is segmented on the basis of production method, application, and region. On the basis of production method, the market is classified into phosphoric acid route, and hydrochloric acid route. Among these, hydrochloric acid route is prominently used across the globe on account of ease of operational method. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into animal feed, fertilizer, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. Among them, animal feed accounted for the largest market share of Global Dicalcium Phosphate Market in 2016 and is expected to expand with a healthy CAGR over the assessment period. The growth factor associated with above mentioned segment is continuous growth of poultry and meat business. Increasing demand for animal fodder or dietary product due to limited availability of arable land. New product launches in cosmetics and pharmaceutical segments as well as strong utilization of Dicalcium Phosphate are among the major factors expected to give new momentum to the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for Dicalcium Phosphate followed by North America and due to increasing demand from numerous end use industries such as fertilizer, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed among others. In Asia Pacific, some of the prominent factors for market growth are rising economic growth rate, competitive production costs, and ease in availability of raw material. North America is predicted to witness a steady growth over the assessment period due to increasing demand for dietary products in the animal feed sector. Europe Dicalcium Phosphate Market is expected to witness a significant growth owing to continuous growth of food & beverage industry. The Middle East & African countries is expected to witness strong market growth on account of rising meat consumption as well as dietary products. In Latin America market growth is majorly due to continuous expansion of cosmetics and pharmaceutical sector.

