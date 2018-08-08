Dehydrated Seafood Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast

Dehydrated seafood is a result of dehydration which is the removal of water content from sea animal’s bodies by mechanical means. Removal of water content reduces muscle enzyme and microorganism activities in sea animal’s bodies which further helps in the preservation of seafood for longer periods of time. Dehydrated seafood does not require refrigeration for preservation at home or during consumption. It retains all the nutrients present in the fresh sea animals in concentrated forms, hence it is rich in nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, iron, and calcium.

Growing market for dehydrated seafood based ingredients in food products has played a major role in fuelling the growth of the dehydrated seafood market across the globe. Dried fish ingredients are used in preparations of soups, sauces, salad dressings, dips, and seasonings among others. They are also used as flavour enhancers in various food items. Dried whitefish namely cod and haddock are low in fat as well as calories, whereas sardines, trout, salmon, and mackerel are oil fish rich in Omega 3 which further protect against coronary heart diseases. They also help in developing strong teeth and bones. These health benefits of dehydrated seafood has also played a major role in driving the market for the same across the globe.

Rising demand for seafood with longer shelf life is aiding in fuelling the dehydrated seafood market worldwide. Longer shelf life aids in healthy consumption along with quality retention which further leads to higher profitability and efficiency of dehydrated seafood market players. This market has very few restraints and is most adversely affected by natural or human hazards like thunderstorms, hurricanes and oil spills respectively.

Dehydrated seafood market can be segmented on the basis of technology and type. By type, the dehydrated seafood market is categorized into dehydrated fish, dehydrated mollusks, dehydrated crustaceans, and other dehydrated seafood. Major dehydrated fish include cod, haddock, mackerel, scallops, octopus, squid, sardines, trout, salmon, and shark fins among others. Further on the basis of technology, the dehydrated seafood market is segmented spray dried, freeze dried, vacuum dried, sun dried, hot air dried, and others. Among the different technologies used for dehydrating seafood, the sun drying technology was the most commonly used technology closely followed by hot air drying technology.

Geographically, the global dehydrated seafood market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. In Asia Pacific countries, Japan is expected to lead the global dehydrated seafood market during the aforementioned forecast period in terms of revenue share and consumption. Dehydrated seafood products have been utilized as traditional snacks in the Asia-Pacific region for a long time. The emerging economies are estimated to depict growing demand for dehydrated seafood with the increase in usage of the same as a key food ingredient worldwide.

Some of the major players identified across the value chain of the global dehydrated seafood market includes Kyokuyo Co., Nikken Foods USA, Inc. Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Ltd., Royal Greenland A/S, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd, Nichirei Corporation, and Kanegrade Limited.

