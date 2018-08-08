Clinical Decision Support System Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Clinical Decision Support System Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Clinical Decision Support System Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Clinical Decision Support System.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Clinical Decision Support System Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Clinical Decision Support System Market are First Databank, Inc., Truven Health Analytics, Cerner, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Optum, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group), GE Healthcare and Epic Systems Corporation Inc. . According to report the global clinical decision support system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Clinical decision support system is designed to support the decision-making of a physician or health care professional. Here, characteristics of individual patient is matched with computerized clinical knowledge base information and provides suggestions for the clinical team and patient. Electronic health record or electronic medical record is one of the important application of CDSS. CDSS artificial intelligence plays a major role in managing medical records, to customize treatment design, drug creation and medication management. The main function of clinical decision system are managing clinical complexity, supporting clinical diagnosis and treatment plan processes, avoiding duplicate or unnecessary tests and Administrative.

The major factor such as technological advancement in software integration facilities with other electronic medical record system is expected to fuelling the growth of clinical decision support system market. In addition, growing the primary healthcare support across the world, growing need of integrated healthcare IT system and rising government funding for the healthcare IT system are also the driving the growth of global clinical decision support market. However, Lack of Interoperability, High maintenance and service expenses hinders the growth of the global clinical decision support market. Emergences of cloud computing and substantial growth in the number of hospital and healthcare facilities adopting several forms of the clinical decision support system in recent time are some of the factor that provide significant growth opportunities for clinical decision support system market in near future. Moreover, the increasing government initiative, to reform the healthcare sector may boost the opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

North America dominates the growth in clinical decision support system market followed by the Europe. Increasing investment from healthcare IT players and early adoption by healthcare services providers makes the North America leading region in clinical decision support system market. On other hand, Asia pacific is the fastest growing region owing to growing number of chronic diseases and rapid increasing population. Going forward, China, Japan and India holding huge potential for the growth of market.

Segment Covered

The report on global clinical decision support system market covers segments such as, system, mode of advice, application, delivery model and end use. On the basis of system the global clinical decision support system market is categorized into knowledge-based systems, expert laboratory information system and machine learning systems. On the basis of mode of advice the global clinical decision support system market is categorized into passive cdss and active cdss. On the basis of application the global clinical decision support system market is categorized into drug databases, care plans, diagnostic decision support, disease reference and others. On the basis of delivery model the global clinical decision support system market is categorized into on-premise, web based and cloud based. On the basis of end use the global clinical decision support system market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, retail pharmacy and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global clinical decision support system market such as, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., First Databank, Inc., Truven Health Analytics, Cerner, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Optum, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group), GE Healthcare and Epic Systems Corporation Inc. .

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global clinical decision support system market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of clinical decision support system market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the clinical decision support system market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the clinical decision support system market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

