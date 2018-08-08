ARF Financial Makes Financing Easy for Businesses

ARF Financial offers working capital loan programs for short-term, unsecured financing. The company provides fast and streamlined application, approval, and funding processes for businesses.

[BEVERLY HILLS, 08/08/2018] – ARF Financial helps businesses with insufficient funds maintain efficient daily operations through its working capital loan program. The lending company provides the funds needed for overcoming short-term challenges, enabling restaurants, hospitality companies, retail businesses, and others to gain momentum for long-term success.

Quick and Easy Streamlined Processes

ARF Financial offers its working capital loan program to help businesses get back up after cutting necessary activities due to a dip in cash flow. The company provides a fast and convenient approval process that requires low documentation application. Businesses can obtain approval for up to $750,000 and receive their funding after three to five days of application.

The top lender for restaurateurs and hospitality businesses offers loan terms of up to 36 months, with low fixed weekly payments. The clear and transparent arrangement will allow clients to budget with confidence.

Short-term, Unsecured Financing Benefits

The company says, “Our loan terms are fixed so your payments won’t fluctuate and the interest you pay is tax deductible, further lowering your cost of funds.”

ARF Financial explains its repayment do not coincide with credit card receipts. Its basis for loan amounts is total sales, which provide access to more capital, alongside low weekly payments and no surprises. Its experienced loan consultants personally assist clients through the processes of application, approval, and funding.

With a streamlined process that requires minimal documentation, funding can happen in days without any collateral needed.

The company remarks, “When you feel cash is tight or that your business lacks the funds to keep everyday operations running smoothly, know that ARF Financial is here to help.”

About ARF Financial

ARF Financial offers short-term, unsecured business loans, as well as lines of credit for business owners across America. It is the trusted lending source for restaurant loans, retail funding, hospitality financing, and various small business loan products.

Since 2001, its team of personal financial consultants has helped thousands of restaurants and hospitality businesses secure more than $750 million in funding. Find out more about its loan programs by product and by industry at https://www.arffinancial.com/ today.