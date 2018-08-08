360 FLOOR CLEANING SERVICES LLC Offers High Quality Concrete Restoration Services to Customers in Georgia

Atlanta, GA, (August 08, 2018) – 360 FLOOR CLEANING SERVICES LLC is a fast-growing Concrete Restoration Services provider based in Metro Atlanta, USA. The company has opened recently, but has already served hundreds of commercial and industrial customers. It has the best cleaning professionals who use the latest technologies and equipments for concrete floor cleaning and other services.

The company offers concrete floor services to various counties and cities in and around the metro of Atlanta, which include Alpharetta, Atlantic Station, Candler Park, Buckhead, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, Downtown, East Point, Druid Hills, Fairburn, Grant Park, Inman Park, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Mountain Park, Little Five Points, Old Fourth Ward, Union City, Poncey-Highland, Virginia-Highland, Sandy Springs, Northeast Counties & Cities and more.

The professionals in the company use the best concrete floor sealants after new construction concrete floor cleaning and concrete floor grinding services, for concrete floor refinishing and other types of assistance.

Other than these services, the company also offers Parking Garage Cleaning, Monthly Kitchen floor cleaning services, Commercial floor cleaning services, Fitness Center rubber flooring tiles and mats cleaning and sanitizing Service and more.

About 360 FLOOR CLEANING SERVICES LLC

360 FLOOR CLEANING SERVICES LLC is a fully licensed, bonded and insured concrete coating and industrial floor cleaning service that is located in Atlanta, GA. It serves manufacturing facilities, commercial offices, food processing plants and more.

For more details and further enquiries, please visit https://www.360floorcleaningservice.com/.

