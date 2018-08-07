UK’s number one provider of halal meat launches halal chicken snacking range “Haloodies2Go” at UK retailers

Award-winning halal food brand Haloodies expands it current offering to the millennial Muslim with halal meat and halal chicken snacking products

Haloodies

100% Muslim-owned Haloodies ( a play on “Halal Foodies”) provides high-quality halal meat in a range of cuts, alongside cooked halal chicken products to the millennial Muslim. An expansion into the snacking range proves the brand’s continued dedication to the mainstreaming of halal food, and its matching of food trends from the non-halal market, with increased demand for meat snacks across the market.

Key Points

• Pioneering a core category of cooked halal chicken products in the UK

• Range of ready-to-eat products made from 100% halal chicken breast, naturally high in protein

• More products made from 100% halal meat to be launched

• Supported with the UK’s largest ever marketing campaign for a halal brand

A new core range for millennial Muslims

As halal and non-halal consumers seek meat snacks that deliver on energy and nutrients between meals, Haloodies keeps pace. Imran Kausar, Haloodies Co-Founder and Managing Director of KKR Halal Ltd, which owns the brand, said “Millennial halal consumers know there is a shortage of quality halal products. Overall, we are about 30 years behind the mainstream offering in terms of product quality and brand appearance”. Until now, meat snacks for the halal market have been near-impossible to find in the UK. Those that have existed have used processed halal chicken, and are heavy with preservatives.

Convenient Snacking for Millennial Muslims

Noman Khawaja, Haloodies Co-Founder and Sales Director of KKR Halal Ltd said: “Our launch range has been selected to allow Millennial Muslims usage across multiple meal occasions, lunch, dinner and snacking. It is also ideal for working mums and dads who need quick and healthy solutions for themselves and the family. Our innovative new cooked range is very customer-focused in what we want to deliver. We only use 100% chicken breast, which is naturally high in protein and is ready to eat, which meets a convenience need. Responding to our customer’s religious preferences, we use hand-slaughtered chicken for our new range, which is reversibly stunned to provide for maximum welfare.” Kauser explained the brand is supporting the launch of its new range with the largest ever marketing campaign for a halal focused brand. “This will include a brand advert, a range of 60 second recipe videos, a highly targeted social media campaign and London-centric outdoor media campaign”. Haloodies2Go includes cooked halal chicken snacks in two flavours, “Plain’N’Simple” “Chargrilled” and “Hot’N’Spicy,” with further halal meat and chicken products to be announced.

Haloodies: Pioneering Mainstream Retailing of Halal Meat and Halal Chicken

Haloodies pioneered the mainstreaming of halal meat, and aims to become the first global halal food brand. Kausar said “Our ambition is very clear: to improve the quality of halal products for those who consume it and cement Haloodies as the most trusted halal brand.” After creating London’s first ever Halal Food Festival in 2013 (the largest of its kind in the world), Haloodies’ launched as the first ever halal meat brand at Ocado, and in 2014 became the first halal meat brand to introduce a fresh range with Harrods for Middle Eastern visitors to London. Today, Haloodies is available at at Ocado (fresh range), AmazonFresh (search ‘Haloodies’), and on the shelves at Costco, Tesco, Sainsburys (cooked range), ASDA and in Morrisons shops nationwide.

—-END—-