TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited Launches The Qualified Pine Pollen Powder, Tongkat Ali Extract, and Black Ant Extract

TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited is the producer of herbs extracts and plants that are beneficial for the body’s health and beauty. Some of its featured products are the Pine Pollen Powder, Tongkat Ali Extract, and Black Ant Extract. These three products are made from traditional recipes, but produced using modern technology.

Pine Pollen Powder

Starting from the pine pollen powder, it is naturally made from the essence of pine flowers. The content of this essence is the nucleic acid, flavonoid, mono-glucose, and poly-saccharine. The powder, when it is consumed regularly, is able to give complete supplements and balance the nutrition absorbed by the body. As a result, there are some benefits for the consumers. They are maintaining the body’s immune system, protecting the heart, preventing degenerative disease, anti-aging, and as oral cosmetics.

Tongkat Ali Extract

Meanwhile, Tongkat Ali extract is beneficial for men, particularly in term of sexuality. It naturally improves the libido and testosterone. More than that, it is also known to strengthen the bone system, add muscle mass, lessen body fat, improve energy, reduce stress, and enhance the brain functions. The product is extracted from a Tongkat Ali herb, found in the areas of Southeast Asia like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Black Ant Extract

The Black Ant extract is indeed made from the ants which are black and they are edible. This is a traditional medication from ancient China popular for its various merits. The men love it for its ability to improve sexuality and add the stamina. Besides, the black ant extract is also great to smooth the blood stream, add more energy, and maintain the immune system.

“The production of these extracts is very hygienic, effective, and efficient by using some technologies, including the Airflow Separation and Airflow Cell Cracking. It is not only to keep the nutrition and content, but also to make sure that the products are sterile and durable without adding any chemical substances.” said the Marketing Manager

About TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited

TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited provides herbal extracts for medication and improves the health. The ingredients chosen are in a high quality as well as the production process uses high technology. Therefore, the products can keep the nutrition for giving the best merits to the consumers.

For Media Inquiries

TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited

Charles Dong

Email : info@tcmadaptogen.com

Web : www.pinepollentablet.com

Phone : +8613669197791