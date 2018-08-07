One of the high-technology products, Plantronics CS540 C054A Wireless Headset is available at TheTelecomShop.com. Here you can buy several high-quality branded products such as office phone systems, audio and video conference phones, office headsets and more. All these products are available at a very affordable price

Erina, NSW, Australia, August 07, 2018 -Plantronics is positioning a wireless standard for desk phone communication. CS500 series is being considered to be the best one as compared to CS60. The system is featured with convertible lightweight DECT headset design with 7 hours of continuous talk time plus expandable range up to 350 feet. It is designed for both Over-the-Ear and Over-the-Head style use.

Plantronics CS540 C054A is one of the latest wireless headsets that has become popular in no time. It comes with a wide range of features like universal compatibility as it can work both for single and multi-line corded office desk phones.

Features and Benefits :

This Plantronics headset is fully equipped with noise cancellation, call controls, remote answering capability. Noise cancellation microphone will make callers hear more of receiver’s voice and lesser noise of surroundings.

DECT security certification keeps all the information secure.

It offers Advanced wideband technology using patented CAT-IQ which leads to outstanding audio quality with clear conversations.

Lightweight headset weighing only 21 grams to ensure comfortable carrying.

Rechargeable battery offering 7 hours of talk time.

Facilitated with multitasking hands-free up to 100 meters.

Volume/mute, control buttons on your fingertips.

Conference in up to 3 additional headsets enabling enhanced collaborations.

Provides Enhanced Digital System Processing for more natural sounding voice.

Box Contains :

1. Connection cable for telephone

2. AC Adaptor

3. Plantronics CS540 Overhead headset system 84693-03

4. Fit-kit instruction card

5. Eartips and earloops

6. Plantronics Power supply

7. Headband and Earhook

This headset is ideal for office or desk phones as it is simple-to-use, simple-to-setup wireless that further manages the desk phone calls by one push button only. Something that can be loved of Plantronics CS500 series is that they can be connected to each others base units means 3 persons can together take a call till they are using CS500 series wireless headsets.

The CS540 has an amazing range of functionality and properties, sleek in design and proves to be reliable. It also has hearing protection feature which ensures specific audio limit keeping your ears safe.

We also found many reviews for why Plantronics CS540 is the best headset. It is worth buying and value for money when compared with expensive wireless headsets. It is a brilliant, comfortable and most trendy in design which made it more popular than other headsets. So, overall Plantronics CS540 is an ideal choice for any professional use.