Increasing adoption of Agrigenomics playing a crucial role in improving agricultural productivity

The application of subsequent-era sequencing (NGS) and gene expression play an essential function in Agrigenomics studies. They have contributed immensely to the marketplace as they apprehend the evolution of the plant, manage pests, and optimize agricultural productivity.

Upgrades in technologies leading to a transfer from single gene sequencing to entire genome sequencing, a boom in research on genome composition and gene function are the key drivers contributing significantly towards the boom of the agrigenomics market. Enhanced resolution in the next-technology sequencing techniques allow the researchers to study the mutations in infectious diseases over the years, and help in understanding the transmission styles of these diseases, thereby contributing to the development of a suitable treatment.

North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2016 and is anticipated to hold this position during the course of the forecast period. Robust boom of the marketplace in this region can be attributed primarily to the well-established medical infrastructure present in the region.

Major players in this market are Eurofins Scientific Se (Luxembourg) , Agilent Technologies’ Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific’ Inc. (U.S.) ,LGS Limited. (U.K.) ,Illumina’ Inc. (U.S.) , Zoetis’ Inc. (U.S.) ,Neogen Corporation (U.S.), Galseq Srl Via Italia (Italy) , Agrigenomics’ Inc. (U.S.) ,Biogenetic Services’ Inc. (U.S.)

