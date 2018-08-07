Global Data Center Transformation Market Size to reach $13.4 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Data Center Transformation Market, published by KBV research, The Global Data Center Transformation Market size is expected to reach $13.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Automation Services market dominated the Global Data Center Transformation Market by Service Type in 2017. The Consolidation Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Optimization Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market would dominate the Global Tier 3 Data Center Transformation Market by Region during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.1% during (2018 – 2024).
The BFSI market dominated the Global Data Center Transformation Market by Vertical in 2017, and growing at a CAGR of 11.6 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.5% during (2018 – 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Hitachi, LTD., Cisco Systems, Inc., NTT Data Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Netapp, Inc., Atos and Schneider Electric SE.
Global Data Center Transformation Market Size and Segmentation
By Services Type
Automation Services
Infrastructure Management Services
Consolidation Services
Optimization Services
By Tier Type
Tier 4
Tier 3
Tier 2
Tier 1
By Data Center Type
Small & Medium Data Centers
Large Data Centers
By End User
Cloud Service Providers
Enterprises & Colocation Providers
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Education
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Micro Focus
Hitachi, LTD.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
NTT Data Corporation
Dell Technologies, Inc
Netapp, Inc.
Atos
Schneider Electric SE
