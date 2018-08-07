Ferro Alloys Market growth of CAGR 5.1% and is expected to reach USD $ 59.4 Billion Dollar by 2022

Ferro Alloys Market

Ferro Alloys Market Overview:

Ferro Alloys Market is expected to witness a significant growth of CAGR 5.1% and is expected to reach USD $ 59.4 Billion Dollar by 2022.

Ferro Alloys are used as main alloys in production of steels, in the process of manufacturing in stainless steels, alloying of steels, and also in various applications of iron or steel industries. They are the most economical procedure for involving alloying material into the steels. Ferroalloys convey distinguish properties from steels and cast irons. Basically they are used as raw material in the manufacturing of alloys steel and stainless steel. Ferroalloys helps increases its resistance to corrosion and oxidation, improves its hardenability, tensile strength at high temperature, wear and abrasion resistance with added carbon and increases other desired properties in the steel.

Ferro Alloys are firstly incorporated with the iron and steel industries, but now they are used to produce many of the most advanced materials in use today. These involves metal alloys for extremely high temperature service applications such as resistance with high melting point, like gas turbines and stainless steels for superior corrosion resistance.

Ferro Alloys Market Application:

Ferro Alloys are manufacture by two methods which is by blast furnace or by electric arc furnace. Ferro alloys are produced by carbothermic reactions, involving reduction of oxides with carbon in the presence of iron. Some ferroalloys are produced by the addition of elements into molten iron.

The market witnessed a significant growth over the forecasted period owing to growing applications such as road rails, automobile bodies, cutlery, metallurgy, and others across various industries.

Study Objectives of Ferro Alloys Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Ferro Alloys Market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

To provide regional trade analysis

To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

Ferro Alloys Market Intended Audience:

Ferro Alloys manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Ferro Alloys

Production Process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

Ferro Alloys Market Key Players:

Ferro Alloys Market are: Tata Steel India (India), Maithan Alloys Ltd (India), FACOR Group (India), Georgian American Alloys, Inc. (US), Atc Alloys Limited (Australia), Chengdu Huarui Industrial Co., Ltd.(China), Vietnam Youngsun Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd (China), Eramet Marietta Inc.(US), Felman Production LLC (US), Anyang Mingrui Industry Co., Ltd(China) and Others.

Ferro Alloys Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region leads the Global Ferro Alloys market. China being largest producer and consumer of Ferro Alloys dominates the market segment. Rapid industrialization and huge demand from automobile industries is likely to drive the Ferro Alloys market growth. Growing demand for road rails, automobile bodies, cutlery, metallurgy, and others in China, India, Australia and Japan has boosted the Ferro Alloys market demand. Additionally Europe found at a second position due to demand in various industrial applications followed by North America and Middle East.

Ferro Alloys Market Segment Analysis:

Ferro Alloys Market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, application, and region. Based on types of Ferro alloys the market is segmented into ferrochromium, ferromanganese, ferromolybdenum, ferronickel, ferrosilicon, ferrotitanium, ferrotungsten, ferrovanadium, and others. Based on applications the market segmented into road rails, automobile bodies, cutlery, metallurgy, and others.

Ferro Alloys Market Information- by Types (Ferrochromium, Ferromanganese, Ferromolybdenum, Ferronickel, Ferrosilicon, Ferrotitanium, Ferrotungsten, Ferrovanadium, and Others), by Application (Road Rails, Automobile Bodies, Cutlery, Metallurgy, and Others) and by Region – Forecast till 2022

