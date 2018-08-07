Electrical Appliance Coatings Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2018 – 2026

Electrical appliances use attractive coatings that enhance quality

and offer corrosion resistance and durability. The appearance of quality

provides added value and helps make products more distinctive. Coatings

on electrical appliances can be used for enhancing both thermal

conductivity and lubrication properties. Polymer-based coating solutions

act as superior barriers to moisture and foreign contaminants and help

improve the structural integrity of electrical appliances. Moreover,

coating solutions offer properties such as anti-galling, chemical

corrosion protection, high dielectric strength, static dissipation

power, favorable heat transfer rates, dry lubrication, etc. Coatings are

used on electrical appliances such as microwave ovens, coffee machines,

washing machines, air conditioners, mixers, refrigerators, vacuum

cleaners, electric water heater tanks, fans, hair dryers, etc. The major

resin used in electrical appliance coating is epoxy.

Global Electrical Appliance Coatings Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the key drivers of the electrical appliance coatings market

is higher standards of living, especially in emerging economies.

Purchasing power has increased in the past few decades in developing

regions. This has led people to purchase electrical appliances that were

once considered luxurious. The rapid expansion in the electrical

appliance coating market can be ascribed to rapid development in the

electronics industry, which is primarily driven by South East Asian

countries. Innovative formulations developed by manufacturers also act

as major driving factors for the electrical appliance coatings market.

Manufacturers use powder coatings to enhance the durability and

aesthetic appeal of everyday electrical appliances. The development of

smart and connected appliances is expected to provide attractive

opportunities to the electrical appliance coatings market. Advancements

in smart technology are also expected to provide attractive expansion

opportunities to the electrical appliance coatings market in the coming

years. Recent advancements have been made in powder coating, which is a

key technology for coating on electrical appliances.

In terms of material, the global electrical appliance coatings market

can be classified into plastics, ceramics, and steel. Thermoplastic

powder coatings offer some distinguished properties. These are based on

polyolefins, polyvinylidiene fluorides, polyamides, polyvinyl chloride

or polyesters. Many of the plastics such as PVC and teflons are used as

coatings for electrical insulation coatings for appliances and

dishwashers. Based on application, the electrical appliance coatings

market can be categorized into microwave ovens, coffee machines, washing

machines, air conditioners, mixers, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners,

electric water heater tanks, fans, hair dryers, etc.

The global electrical appliance coatings market expanded at a rapid

pace in 2017, and the trend is estimated to continue during the forecast

period. North America is a major region of the electrical appliance

coatings market. Rise in demand for household electrical appliances in

North America is anticipated to offer attractive expansion opportunities

to the electrical appliance coatings market in the region. Germany, the

U.K., and France are some of the major importers of coatings on

electrical appliances in Europe. Rise in population, urbanization, and

changes in lifestyle are anticipated to boost the electrical appliance

coatings market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Demand for

electrical appliance coatings is high from countries such as China,

Japan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific region. The electrical

appliance coatings market in Latin America and Africa is expected to

expand significantly, owing to rapid urbanization and overall

technological advancements in the region.