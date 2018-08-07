Cataract Surgeon, Ocular Immunology & Uveitis Specialist Richard France, M.D. Joins Eyecare Medical Group

Eyecare Medical Group is pleased to welcome Cataract Surgeon, Ocular Immunology and Uveitis Specialist Richard France, M.D. to our practice.

Portland-South Portland, ME – Dr. France will be seeing patients for cataracts, cataract surgery & lens implants as well as the diagnosis and treatment of ocular inflammatory disorders, including the safe and efficacious use of systemic immunomodulatory therapy. Dr. France commented on becoming an ophthalmologist and joining Eyecare Medical Group, “With all of the intrinsic rewards of being a physician, it had always been difficult for me to decide on a passion to which I should dedicate my career. That is, until I was exposed to the field of ophthalmology. As ophthalmologists, we are afforded the incredible challenge and privilege to care for our patients’ highly-valued ocular health and vision. What ultimately made ophthalmology the obvious choice for me was the excitement that comes with intraocular microsurgery while striking the perfect balance between medicine and surgery in such an incredibly rewarding way. Being a part of a team that shares such values and excitement only enhances that reward!”

About Richard France, M.D.

Dr. France earned his Medical Degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University where he was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He served his Residency in Ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai prior to being awarded and completing a Fellowship in Ocular Immunology and Inflammation at the New York Eye & Ear Infirmary in New York City. While at the New York Eye & Ear Infirmary he served as a dedicated preceptor for resident cataract surgery with a focus on teaching anterior segment eye surgical procedures including laser-assisted cataract surgery, premium lens implants, as well as minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS).

