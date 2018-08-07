By the year 2023, Animal Parasiticides Market is expected to reach USD 11.52 Billion.

Market Overview:

In the year 2018, Global Animal Parasiticides Market was valued at USD 8.71 Billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 11.52 Billion with pace of 5.75% CAGR. Animal parasiticides are used to eliminate parasites in animals other than fungi and bacteria. To produce animal parasiticides, different ingredients are used. These are basically a mixture of non-reactive chemical ingredients. The parasiticides are essential and crucial in prevention of numerous parasitic diseases.

Increasing number of livestock animals and growing demand for parasiticides around the globe are the crucial driving factors of the market.

Factors affecting market growth:

Increasing Animal care expenditure. (+)

Growing number of adoption of pets and companion animals. (+)

Increasing number of livestock animals all over the globe. (+)

Non-flexible regulatory policies of governmental bodies in approval of parasiticides (-)

Increasing vegetarian popularity and promotion of vegetarian lifestyle. (-)

Europe holds the major share of Animal Parasiticides Market

Market Segmentation

The Animal Parasiticides Market is geographically segmented into

North America.

Europe

Asia Pacific.

Latin America.

Middle East and Africa.

Europe region was holding major share of the market among all regions in 2016. In addition, Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region in forecasted period with highest CAGR due to presence of emerging economies and growing number of pets and increase in population of companion animals.

Key players:

Key players competing in the Global Animal Parasiticides include Perrigo Company plc (Ireland), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Merck and Co., Inc. (U.S.), Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Vetoquinol S.A. (France), Verbal (France), Ceva Sante Animale (France), and Sanofi (France).

