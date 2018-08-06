Sodium Bicarbonate Market Competitive Top Key Players are: Tata Chemicals Ltd., Solvay S.A. Chemicals Company, Church & Dwight, Inc., FMC Corporation., Blue Bird Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, Asahi glass co. ltd – by Market Research Future

Sodium Bicarbonate Market

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Abstract:

Sodium Bicarbonate is also known as baking soda with molecular formula (Na2CO3). Sodium Bicarbonate is found in white powder as well as crystals, and is odourless alkali chemical.

Sodium Bicarbonate is used as food additive and soap & detergent in many household and industrial activities. It is additive in food industry such as baking soda. Thus, growing soaps & detergents in household activities is driving the demand for global sodium bicarbonate market. Bicarbonate market owing to increase in production of various chemical.

Sodium Bicarbonate used in many industry such as pharmaceutical, personal care, textile industry, food & beverages, chemical industry, agriculture and others.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market are growing demand from personal and home care products and food products and emerging economies in the North America and Europe. In addition, the increasing demand from the detergent and soap industry is expected to fuel market growth of sodium bicarbonate in near future.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Application:

Sodium Bicarbonate is a crystalline solid and find variety of usage includes graffiti removal, household uses, drug intoxications, and detergent. The Sodium Bicarbonate market is estimated to grow tremendously and register a robust growth with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the important drivers supporting the market growth are rapidly growing pharmaceutical and chemical industry, due to rising demand for cleaning products combined with growing health consciousness among consumer. Another key factor which is further propelling the growth of sodium bicarbonate market is superior growth in food & beverage industry on account of increasing demand for packaged food worldwide. Moreover, high demand in animal feed industry is expected to fuel the market growth.

However, the factor which may hinder the market growth is eye and skin irritation due to the side effects of sodium bicarbonate. Personal care application segment is predicted to grow tremendously on account of rising per capita disposable income in developing countries combined with huge expenditure on cosmetics and personal care products. Furthermore, pharmaceutical segment is estimated to witness significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits associated with sodium bicarbonate. Moreover, increasing investment in research and development in the pharmaceutical sector and huge investment by the key players is estimated to drive the market growth over the assessment period.

Sodium Bicarbonate is expected to rise in food and beverage industry due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies. The rising demand for soaps & detergents in household will drive the Sodium Bicarbonate market in near future. Sodium Bicarbonate is also used in production of different chemicals such as sodium silicate, chrome chemicals, and other chemicals.

Growing competition from substitute such as sodium acetate can restraint the market expansion of sodium bicarbonate market. It appears safe to replace sodium bicarbonate infusion with sodium acetate on an equimolar basis

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Key Players:

Sodium Bicarbonate Market are Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India), Solvay S.A. Chemicals Company (Europe), and Church & Dwight, Inc. (USA), FMC Corporation. (US), Blue Bird Foods India PVT. Ltd. (India), Tosoh Corporation (japan), Asahi glass co. ltd (Japan), and Others.

Study Objectives of Sodium Bicarbonate Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Sodium Bicarbonate Market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

To provide regional trade analysis

To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Intended Audience:

Sodium Bicarbonate manufacturers • Traders and distributors of Sodium Bicarbonate

Production Process industries • Potential investors

Raw material suppliers • Nationalized laboratory

Sodium Bicarbonate Market DC –Description:

Sodium Bicarbonate uses • Fire safety

Chemicals • Baking Soda

Omeprazole Dr • Natrium Bicarbonate

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Competitive Landscape:

Sodium Bicarbonate report analyses the degree of competition among the market players as well as industry growth and market scenario. The global sodium bicarbonate market consist of diverse players operating in the market including large scale and small scale manufacturers. This industry is moving towards growth consolidation specifically, by Asia Pacific as small scale and key players are from this region specifically from China, South Korea, Thailand, and India. Furthermore, manufacturers from Europe and North America are planning to expand their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific region in order to meet the demand for sodium bicarbonate in this region. Moreover, the market is growing with a significant growth rate which raises the competitive rivalry among the industry players.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Segmentation:

Sodium Bicarbonate Market is majorly segmented on the basis of application, end users and region. Based on application of sodium bicarbonate the market is segmented into medical, soap & detergents, baking powder, animal feed, chemical raw material, agrochemical, fire-extinguishing agent, and others. Based on end user the market segmented into pharmaceutical, personal care, textile industry, food & beverages, chemical industry, agriculture and others.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region is the largest Global Sodium Bicarbonate market in terms of production and consumption both. In APAC China being largest producer and consumer of Sodium Bicarbonate dominates the market segment. Growing demand for soaps & detergents, food & beverages, chemical raw material in China, India, Thailand and Indonesia has boosted the sodium bicarbonate market demand. US, North America is second largest market of production of sodium bicarbonate followed by Western Europe. The APAC market is likely to witnessed close competition from US market owing to sodium bicarbonate manufacturer with low cost and over dumping of sodium bicarbonate in Asia-Pacific countries. Europe have witnessed stagnant growth owing to strict regulations for producing sodium bicarbonate.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Information- By Application (Medical, Soap & Detergents, Baking Powder, Animal Feed, Chemical Raw Material, Agrochemical, Fire-Extinguishing Agent, and Others) By End User (Pharmaceutical, Personal care, Textile Industry, Food & Beverages, Chemical Industry, Agriculture and Others) and By Region – Forecast till 2022

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Table of Content to be Continue……,

