Make Your Trip Memorable by Booking Microtel Inn & Suites

The glorious and attractive Niagara Falls is a holiday destination that has millions visiting every year. The water that spills over the edge of the Niagara River is without doubt a sight to see, which is why many sightseers and locals alike are intrigued but such an implausible natural wonder.

Not only is this villainous waterfall an incredible scene, it is also the source of millions litters water which is used to fed into hydro-electric power stations. Such astounding natural power is certainly one of the big reasons why travelers come from all over the world to witness such natural beauty and wonderment.

If you are coming to this wonderful land with your family and searching for one of the best Hotels in Niagara Falls Boulevard NY, then Microtel Inn & Suites would be the great alternative for you. It is located proximate to major attractions of the city including the Niagara Falls International Airport (IAG), and thus gives easy accessibility to the travelers.

It has different categories of well-accommodating rooms and all are well furnished and fully equipped with amenities like flat screen television, hairdryer, refrigerator, coffee/ tea maker and lots more.

To all the guests, the hotel also provides facilities like laundry, free parking, daily housekeeping, luggage hold, cribs available, banquet, elevator, ATM and multilingual staff for full convenient and support.

Being the best hotel of the city, it also proffers early check-in and late check-out facility to all their customers. The best thing is that here you will start your day with a delicious free hot breakfast in a comfort of modern amenities. It is a non-smoking hotel suitable for families those who are coming with their families and elderly parents.

If you are a fitness conscious person, then you will be happy to know that the hotel also has fitness center where you can do exercise and workout in order to remain fit and healthy. The hotel also gives excellent conference facilities to the business travelers in their fully equipped business center.

If you have any query or question regarding hotel services, then you can call or message us to get details. You can also explore user-friendly website of our hotel to get details.

Ad contact us

7726 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Website: – www.microtelniagarafalls.com