HEBE Sports announces Independence Day offer

New Delhi, 6th August 2018- HEBE Sports, India’s renowned sports equipment and apparel brand will kick off its Independence Day sale on 8th August, 2018 till 16th August, 2018. The Company is offering offers and discounts on all its cricket products (equipments and apparels) under the Independence Day Sale. Hebe Sports will give out an assured discount upto 20 %to72 % on the purchase of its cricket products during this period a www.hebesports.com. Hebe Sports’ Independence Day sale will also be available at all leading e-commerce websites.

All the products are available on www.hebesports.com along with major e-commerce websites Amazon & Flipkart and also key retail stores in Delhi NCR.

ABOUT HEBE SPORTS:

HEBE sports Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., is a brand that understands an athlete needs to excel and articulates the high performance every time they decide to go for it. It’s a youth-oriented sports and fitness brand that represents the youthfulness and vigour of a sportsperson. The brand’s expertise covers a wide range of sports products which includes cricket, football, and hockey. The equipment is quite varied as they cover almost everything from cricket bat to wicket keeping gloves, football boots to shin guards, hockey sticks, and balls. HEBE sports looks to continuously push its limits in order to provide world-class equipment that is lighter, faster and better and looks to give the athletes the extra motivation to redefine boundaries.