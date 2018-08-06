Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market(2018 – 2023)

Globally, the market for air traffic control equipment has been growing on the heels of new-generation aircraft increasingly incorporating the introduction of new technology that has been further driving the demand of advanced air traffic control equipments. Rapid upgradation of technology in the aircrafts such as new construction materials including carbon fiber composites, hybrid alloys, and special coatings and new data collection and measurement tools in a bid to deliver advanced forecasting capabilities is expected to drive the demand of air traffic control equipment in the forecast period.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market: Analysis By Product (Communication, Surveillance, Navigation), By Application (Commercial, Private, Military), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2018 – 2023) -– By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, Spain India, Japan, China)”, the global air traffic control equipment market value witnessed CAGR of 4.29% during 2013– 2017.

Based on application, Commercial segment contributes the larger share in the market. Developments in the aircraft MRO market coupled with significant rise in the demand for the freight and passenger airplanes is expected to boost the market in the forecast period. The demand for the airplanes is expected to witness an upward trend in the Asia Pacific region on the heels of increasing demand for air travel on the heels of rising population, rising per capita income and increasing number of international departures from countries such as India and China.

The report titled “Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market: Analysis By Product (Communication, Surveillance, Navigation), By Application (Commercial, Private, Military), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2018 – 2023) -– By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, Spain India, Japan, China)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global air traffic control equipment market.