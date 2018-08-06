Color Cosmetics Market to reach a market size of $9.9 billion by 2024

According to a new report published by KBV research, the Global Color Cosmetics Market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Mass Products market held the largest share in the Global Color Cosmetics Market by Target Segment in 2017. The Prestige Products market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2018 – 2024). The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Color Cosmetics Market by Region in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.9 % during the forecast period.
The Facial Make-up market expected to be the most lucrative segments throughout the forecast period in the Global Color Cosmetics Market by Application. The Nail Products market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/color-cosmetics-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Estee Lauder Inc., Avon Products, Inc., L’Oreal SA, Revlon, Inc., Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, Unilever Group, Ciat London, Shiseido Company, Limited, Kryolan Professional Make-Up, and Coty Inc.
Global Color Cosmetics Market Size and Segmentation
By Target Segment
Prestige Products
Mass Products
By Application
Nail Products
Lip Products
Eye Make-up
Facial Make-up
Hair Color Products
Special Effect Products
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Estee Lauder Inc.
AVON PRODUCTS, INC.
L’Oreal SA
Revlon, Inc.
Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company
Unilever
Ciat London
Shiseido Company, Limited
Kryolan Professional Make-Up
Coty Inc.
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Market
Europe Market
Asia Pacific Market
LAMEA Market