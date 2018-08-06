Automotive Sensor Market Global Analysis 2018 Research Report

Automotive Sensor Market 2018 – Global Forecast To 2023, is latest research report on Automotive Sensor Industry, published by “Market Research Future”, Global Automotive Sensor Market is to grow at strategic CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Report provides historical and forecast data on Automotive Sensor Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity Analysis, and Regional outlook.

Automotive Sensor Industry is segmented by Sensor types (Temperature, Motion, Pressure, Gas, Optical), by Method (MEMS, NMEMS), by Application (Automobile, Body electronics), by Vehicle type (Heavy vehicle) – Global Forecast 2027.

Automotive Sensor Market Key Companies Analyzed In This Research Report Are:

Some of the major players in Global Automotive Sensor Market include Analog Devices Inc. (US), Avago Technologies (CA), Bosch Sensortec (Germany), Bourns (CA), CTS Corporation (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), Gill sensors & controls (UK), Delphi automobile (UK) among others.

Automotive Sensor Global Market Highlights:

The Global Automotive Sensor Market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Automotive Sensor will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2027, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2016 -2027).

The Automotive Sensor market is completely dependent on the automotive industry. Thus the increasing or decreasing demand of the automotive industry directly has an impact on the Automotive Sensor market. The total four wheeler production for the year 2015 was almost 90 million units and is expected to witness further boost and reach more than 100 million units by the year 2020. This results as a primary factor driving the Automotive Sensor market as the interiors of automobiles have gained prevalence in recent times with technological development and rapidly increasing disposable income among the consumers. Thus the growth of the Automotive Sensor is expected to go hand in hand with the automotive industry.

The automotive industry as a whole is a capital intensive industry. The dynamic business environment and cut throat competition in the industry constantly requires influx of capital to update their technology to cope with increasing incidence of customization by the consumers. Development of hybrid vehicles, aesthetic features and safety features require constant research & development support thus resulting in extensive capital investment at a constant rate. Such cut throat competition in the automotive industry requires massive investments at a regular basis, thus the high capital investment in the Automotive Sensor market is expected to act as a hurdle in the growth, due to significant entry barriers for new player which is expected to have a negative impact on the Automotive Sensor market.

Over the last 30 years, vehicle electronic systems are growing rapidly. The evolution of microcontroller and sensor technologies is providing authority to automobile industries to develop complex systems which can provide higher levels of vehicle control and safety to the end consumers. The Global automotive sensor market is increasing due to growing urbanization, rising environmental concerns, and increasing disposable income of middle class population. This market is growing with the CAGR rate of XX% and expected to reach US $XX million by the end of forecasted period.

Automotive Sensor Market Segmentation:

The Global Automotive Sensor Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Sensor Type: Comprises Temperature, Motion, Pressure, Gas, Optical.

Segmentation by Method: Comprises MEMS, NMEMS

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Automobile, Body electronics

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Automotive Sensor Market Regional Analysis:

The automotive sensor market in North America is dominated by US followed by Mexico and Canada. America has the third largest share in Global Automotive sensor market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of XX % during the forecasted period. The major growth drivers of automotive sensor market include increasing population with high disposable income. The Asia-Pacific is the emerging region in Global Automotive Sensor market due to stringent government regulations, and persuasive car designers to upgrade the safety provision in car designs. Automotive sensor market will grow for low end vehicles ad is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than XX% due to increasing demand for low-end automobiles. The increasing disposable income of the middle-class population and the inclination of buyers towards high-end luxury cars are driving the growth of automotive sensor market in India.

