Anygen co., ltd. Has supplied custom peptide products in local and international pharmaceutical companies apart from competitors, we contribute to the revitalization of developing a new medicine. Ultimately it is lead to improvements and increase in sales.

A few company have monopoly on peptide drug materials market all over the world. Anygen co., ltd. Is the first gmp certified company in domestic, we commercialize peptide drug materials at a reasonable price. We expect to contribute to the advancement of national medical industry and national health care. provide a wide range of high quality peptides that the customer desires.

Peptide bio-material manufacturing:

GMP

• Leuprorelin

• Desmopressin

• Exenatide

• Ziconotide

• CMO

Non-GMP

• Peptide for Research, study

• Peptide for cosmetic

Amino acid-based peptide bio-new drug development:

• AGM-130 (Breast cancer treatment)

• AGM-212 (Type 2 diabetes treatment)

• AGM-251 (Neuropathic pain treatment)

• AGM-290 (MRSA infection treatment)

Peptides:

Catalog Peptides

Catalog Peptides in Korea include Hormones, Neuropeptides, Antibiotic peptides, and Neurotoxins, which are research-use peptides widely known for their physiologically active properties. ANYGEN holds about 1000 types of catalog peptides focused on GPCR ligands and peptide Neurotoxins and provides small quantities of products at inexpensive prices.

The products have been organized and listed by category and to search, please use the smart search on the upper left-hand corner. If a larger amount than the marked package is needed, please place the product in the Shopping Cart, write the amount necessary in the “Other” space, and send us your order. We will contact you back immediately. To satisfy the client’s needs, we promise to continue updating Catalog Peptides.

If you want Custom Peptide Synthesis in Korea? ANYGEN CO., LTD. utilizes a wealth of experience in peptide synthesis and optimized synthesis techniques to quickly provide a wide range of high quality peptides that the customer desires