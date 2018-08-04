Novus Pay is now offering to save up to 40 per cent on your card processing costs as a small business payment solution

England, (August 04, 2018) – Novus Pay is ready to make your life easy with their new small business payment solution and is making the life of resellers easier. The company is taking initiative and making the card processing services and payment solution easy all across the UK.

There are more than 39 million transactions that happen in a day via card and it will only rise in future. In this scenario, there are still many people that don’t accept the card. Hence, with the help of small business online payment solution, it will be easy to get the payment without worrying about small things.

The CEO of Novus Pay stated that “Novus Pay is an independent expert for all types of business payment solutions. It was created by keeping the focus on the merchant who needs the best payment solutions based on the type of business and industry it operates in. We are totally independent and work with most payment service providers and acquiring partners, so we can offer a wide range of payment solutions across all sectors.”

Novus Pay offers many additional services such as customer service that can’t be compared with anyone. Their dedicated team is always at work to ensure that the work is done with utter accuracy.

