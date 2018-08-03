Ultrasound Image Processing Software Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2026

Medical technology is a constant flow of innovations, resulting from high-level research and development within the industry. The medical technology sector is highly dominated by innovations, high technology products, and also by small to medium scale industries. The diagnostic imaging industry has been revoltionized through the introduction of innovations such as bedside monitoring and high- end digital scanning. Moreover, increase in the health care burden across the globe due to various reasons specific to territories has boosted demand for advanced medical imaging from 2-D to 3-D technology and now upcoming 4-D technology. Need for advanced diagnostic imaging has also increased due to rise in number of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular complications, increase in number of orthopedic diseases, and the necessity for in-depth diagnosis, This is anticipated to propel the ultrasound image processing software market in the near future. Advancements in medical imaging that are likely to drive the growth of the industry are application of optical semiconductor technology used in digital color projectors, electromagnetic acoustic imaging technology, which allows faster and easier diagnosis of cancer, and mega microchip, which shows effects of radiation on tumors and helps doctor in early diagnosis. Advancements such as these and many more are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Medical imaging is a very important tool for clinical evaluation of patients suffering from cardiovascular and neurological disorders and cancer. 4-D ultrasound provides complete fetal assessment, which includes fetal face, grimacing, breathing movements, swallowing, mouthing, isolated eye blinking patterns, and limbs direction. It offers more convincing results than 2-D and 3-D imaging. With 4-D ultrasound, prenatal neurodevelopment problems such as ADHD, schizophrenia, epilepsy, and autism can also be detected. Medical imaging provides diagnosis of various diseases such as cardiovascular, neurological, and gynecological disorders; cancer; and others. Undergoing medical imaging procedures provides various benefits such as early diagnosis of diseases, less need of surgery, fewer hospital admissions, reduction in hospital stay, and shortened waiting time in the emergency department. Increase in demand for medical imaging is expected to boost the ultrasound image processing software market during the forecast period.

The global ultrasound image processing software market can be segmented based on modality, technology, end-user, and region. Based on modality, the market can be segmented into integrated software and standalone software. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, home care, and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, the global ultrasound image processing software market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global ultrasound image processing software market during the forecast period due to the presence of key market players in the region. Increase in awareness about and affordability of health care, better patient rehabilitation, rise in medical tourism, and less competition levels than developed countries are expected to boost demand for ultrasound image processing software and associated disease diagnosis and treatment devices in emerging economies.

Asia Pacific is an emerging region of the medical image analysis software market due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease and rise in population. The expansion of the market in the region is also attributed to increase in investment in health care to provide advanced treatment options. Countries such as China, Japan, and India in Asia Pacific are anticipated to be lucrative countries of the ultrasound image processing software market in the near future. Major factors for the positive outlook of the market are extensive development of health care infrastructure and rise in emphasis on research and development in the health care sector.

Key players operating in the global ultrasound image processing software market are GE Healthcare, ContextVision, Amolab, ImFusion, Eccusor, Softneta, and others.

