Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory extends and deepens bench strength in China equity

Connectivity to information and institutional DNA critical in sustainable investing in a statuesque evolving market.

Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory today announces that it has augmented its China Equity capability with additional resource based in Shenzhen and Hong Kong. The All China team of six is a natural extension of our existing resources.

The enlarged capability comprises native Chinese analysts, seasoned China specialists and analysts who have invested more broadly across emerging and developed Asia.

Leading the team is Chow EC Tan, senior portfolio manager, who reports to Tor Erikson, Head of Global Equity at Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory.

Tan will apportion his time between Singapore, Hong Kong and Shenzhen, and he is supported by three other portfolio external-managers in Hong Kong and two analysts in Shenzhen with whom Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory keeps a close relationship.

Designed for Insights Intensity

The colossal Chinese market is characterised by an intensity of information that demands a whole new level of research and connectivity that the Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory team is purposefully designed for.

With diverse and complementary experience, the team is adept in navigating and staying ahead in a fast evolving China. Being on the ground, Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory has an intuitive understanding of the Chinese Market and its nuances. Furthermore, the Firm benefits from its unique and long-established partnership with TYC Fund Management Co. Ltd.

An early entrant to China, Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory is plugged into TYC’s local information network and frequent company engagement.

The two partners work very closely in mining market intelligence and generating investment ideas.

Institutional DNA

Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory further leverages its research advantage with institutional discipline in portfolio construction. Looking beyond crowded trades, the China equity team invests with high conviction in growth stocks with the potential for sustainable returns.

Talbot, Kruё-Rowe & Hill Private Wealth Advisory Deputy President, Global Head of Investment and CIO-International, Karl Ebel said, “China is transforming quickly, and we believe it is most prudent to invest in it as a stock-picker. We have widened and deepened our bench strength in China equity, building a team with experience that is bespoke to China’s evolving nature and stage of development.

In sports, championships often go to the teams with the deepest bench because they have great ability to withstand adversity and the unknown.”

Our China team is backed by the domain knowledge of our Asian equity team with members who have been investing in China for some 20 years, and our access and connectivity to domestic information networks through joint venture partner, TYC.”

