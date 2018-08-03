Surgical Sutures Market Size Report 2023

Global Surgical sutures Market was worth USD 3.81 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5%, to reach USD 4.86 billion by 2023., within the mentioned forecast period. The surgical suture may be a medical tool which is used to sew the connective tissue wound and close the section. Surgical sutures, also known as stitches consist of a needle with an attached length of thread. Surgical sutures materials are made up of natural materials like silk, and catgut, linen and artificial materials like polyglycolic acid and polylactic acid. Surgical sutures used to close a wound in numerous diseases like skin ulcers, pediatric viscus surgery, neuropathic ulcers, and diabetic ulcers and to sew internal organs during the surgery like skin, and blood vessels of the human body.

At Present, there is a wide range of advanced wound care products, like alginate dressings, skin substitutes, and gel dressings, these surgical sutures are still utilized in a good type of surgeries like vessel surgery, urological surgery, medicine surgery, cosmetic surgery, general surgeries, and medical science surgery.

The Global Surgical Sutures Market is principally driven by factors like growing demand for advanced wound closure materials, healthcare expenditure, increasing quality of cosmetic surgeries, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals,encouraging government compensation policies, growing the aging population, increasing variety of surgeries and burns, and technological advancements in surgical suture products. However, lack of correct sterilization system, intense competition among firms, unfavorable taxation policies, increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, side effects from surgical sutures are impeding the growth of the surgical sutures market.

Absorbable sutures are widely utilized in multiple surgeries, particularly for surgeries performed on internal organs, as they’re perishable. This section accounts for the biggest share of the sutures market and is predicted to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The overall surgeries application section dominated the surgical sutures market and anticipated to continue this dominance throughout the analysis period. But cardiovascular surgeries section is calculable to grow at a quick CAGR throughout the forecast period.

On the standard of geographical analysis, the worldwide surgical sutures market is classified into varied regions namely Middle East, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, Africa. North America presently dominates the market followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the best CAGR.

Some of the prominent firms dominating the market are Sutures India Pvt Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Inc., 3M Healthcare, Conmed Corporation, Demetech Corporation, and W.L. Gore & Associates.

