Smart Pills Technology Market by Application, Forecast 2023

Overview

Smart pill technology is used to diagnose gastrointestinal (GI) disorders such as constipation and gastroparesis. Smart pill technology functions by giving the professional, with information relating to various parameters such as pH, temperature and pressure of gastrointestinal tract. This technology comprises wireless capsule, a recipient worn (by the patient) and PC software that analyzes and sorts the ordered information. Smart pill is a nascent technology that holds immense potential in the field of medicinal diagnostics. The etiology for some of the gastrointestinal disorders is still obscure to physicians because of constrained diagnostic scope with the existing therapeutic devices. Smart pill technology with the assistance of the idea – biological microelectromechanical systems, enables practitioners with a high level of adaptability to monitor and diagnose such clandestine and mysterious diseases.

Underlying Causes

The Smart pill technologies market is a flourishing market and has tremendous opportunities in future. The market has a wide scope in the monitoring and diagnosis of diseases. The rising pervasiveness of Gastro-intestinal diseases is going about as the significant driver in the market. As indicated by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2015, it is at present estimated that around 1 – 1.3 Mn individuals suffer from IBD in the United States. Pervasiveness of Crohn’s disease is 201 for each 100,000 adults and Ulcerative colitis is 238 for every 100,000 adults. Also, the changing lifestyle related syndromes and disorders will additionally boost this market. Likewise, the increasing disposable salary to profit the advancing creative technologies in the market will additionally help in infiltration of the created as well as creating countries. The rising geriatric populace will also go about as a driver since this segment of populace is more inclined to IBD, Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that by 2050 world’s geriatric populace check will stretch around 2 Bn which will add to the fast development of this market.

Geographic Segmentation

Global Smart Pill Technologies Market is geographically segmented in regions of Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific Market is geographically segmented into major countries of India, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia. The market in this region has been growing at an exceptional pace and is projected to have the highest market share among all other regions. Asia-Pacific Smart Pill Technologies Market has been estimated at USD 677 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1588 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

CapsoVision, Inc., Given Imaging, Inc., Medimetrics S.A. de C.V., Olympus Corporation, Bio-Images Research Limited, Novartis, Given Imaging Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Smartpill, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Pentax Medical Company, Siemens Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, IntroMedic Inc., Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd., Proteus Digital Health Inc., are the major players of Asia-Pacific Smart Pill Technologies market.

