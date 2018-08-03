OnMobile Global Ltd. Appoints Mr. Gianluca D’Agostino as an Independent non-executive Additional Director

ONMOBILE GLOBAL LIMITED APPOINTS GIANLUCA D’AGOSTINO AS INDEPENDENT AND ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR

Bangalore: OnMobile Global Limited (NSE: OnMobile), a global leader in mobile entertainment, announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Gianluca D’Agostino as an Independent non-executive Additional Director.

Mr. D’Agostino is a passionate angel investor in startups and is committed to the success of two companies where he’s serving on the Board of Directors, Bango Plc (listed at AIM London) and Coolgames BV in Amsterdam. His main areas of focus have been on e-commerce and technologies for e-commerce (B2C or B2B/SAAS).

Besides, he is Senior Advisor for the company he founded back in 2007 in Rome – Neomobile SPA – now owned by two UK Private Equity funds: Coller Capital and Blue Gem. Before founding Neomobile in 2007, he has been one of the key consultants in the mobile telco industry, focused on entertainment, content and payment, advising public companies such as Wind, TIM, Teleunit and Lucent Technologies, as well as the Italian Government.

From 2001 to 2003 he was Managing Director – Italy at Freever, one of the first mobile service provider in Europe, a pioneer in chats and social networks. In the 90s, his career began and continued developing within corporations such as Telecom Italia, TIM and KPMG with growing managerial and executive roles. It was during that period he had the opportunity to work and contribute to the strategic development of TIM through the golden age of mobile telephony in Italy and the dawn of mobile value-added services.

Mr. D’Agostino is an evangelist in MobileTech, often invited for lectures and speeches in events worldwide, including the Mobile World Congress, MEM and MMA, Media Momentum, DLD Tel Aviv, 4YFN, Noah Conference, Capacity Europe and several others. He’s also a member of prestigious business networks: Founders Forum, Italian Angels for Growth, Future Fifty Alumni and Prabodhan, the UK-India leader’s conclave.

He is a chartered Electronics Engineer with a Master’s Degree from La Sapienza University in Rome. He joins the Board of OnMobile with 25 years of international experience, actively involved in the Telecommunications sector and in the wider Tech world as Manager first, then as Entrepreneur and Investor.