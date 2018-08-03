High-Quality Vertical Multistage Pumps from Toolkwip Pumps

Toolkwip Pumps supplies a range of non self-priming Vertical Multistage Pumps designed to suit industrial environments. The pumps have features that make them the ideal solution for high pressure.

[KNOXFIELD, 03/08/2018] – Toolkwip Pumps, a reputable distributor for industrial equipment, supplies a wide range of high-quality, non self-priming Vertical Multistage Pumps designed to suit challenging industrial environments. The pumps have a vast array of features that make them the ideal solution for high pressure requirements.

Vertical Multistage Pumps

Vertical Multistage Pumps are non self-priming centrifugal pumps in a vertical configuration and engineered with more than one impeller. Built to withstand tough environments, they are commonly used for applications that require higher pressure. The internal channels within the pump casing move the discharge of one impeller to the suction of another one.

Most Vertical Multistage Pump models come with pressure casing, chambers and 304 stainless steel impellers. Toolkwip Pumps offer the Vertical Multistage Pumps, as well as Multiple Pump Systems, in other materials. Clients can also request for additional pressure systems of VFD controllers if necessary.

Features of the Vertical Multistage Pumps

The Vertical Multistage Pumps range provides an economical approach to including multiple impellers within the same pump casing. The benefits and features include:

Heads: up to 320 metres

Flows: up to 170m3/hr

A range of materials available

A selection of sizes/models

IP66 motor option available

Toolkwip Pumps supplies pumps from various renowned brands, including Calpeda, EBARA, Southern Cross, Javelin, Grundfos, Lowara and FLO-KWIP. Learn more about Vertical Multistage Pumps by speaking to a representative from Toolkwip Pumps.

About Toolkwip Pumps

Established in 1993, Toolkwip Pumps is a family owned and operated business that supplies pumps, filtration and flow meters to various industries. They are a major stockist and distributor of proudly Australian brands, from FLO-KWIP to Southern Cross. Each product from Toolkwip Pumps is made to help industrial businesses save time, energy and overall costs. With a high level of personal service, the Toolkwip Pumps team customises a wide range of solutions to meet their clients’ needs.

For more information about their products, visit Toolkwip Pumps at https://www.toolkwippumps.com.au/.