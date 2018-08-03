Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market 2018 : Size, Market Segmentation and Future Forecasts

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.

Near-infrared (NIR) Analyzer is a widely used analysis technique for identifcation of raw materials and quantifcation of substances in research and industrial applications.

Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzer is spectroscopic equipment using the near-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum (from about 700 nm to 2500 nm, and typical applications include medical and physiological diagnostics and research including blood sugar, pulse oximetry, functional neuroimaging, sports medicine, elite sports training, ergonomics, rehabilitation, neonatal research, brain computer interface, urology (bladder contraction), and neurology (neurovascular coupling). There are also applications in other areas as well such as pharmaceutical, food and agrochemical quality control, atmospheric chemistry, and combustion research.

Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers is a technology-intensive industry. There are less than twenty manufacturers in this industry. The sales revenue share of Thermo Fisher is about 17.17% in 2016, which is the No.1 of the global near-infrared spectroscopy industry. The other competitors include Foss A/S (13.73%), Bruker (10.45%), PerkinElmer (9.18%), Buchi Labortechnik, Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics), Shimadzu, Jasco, Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, Sartorius, and ZEUTEC etc. The competition status wouldn’t be change in the short term. The growth of near-infrared spectroscopy industry depends on the acceptance of enterprise.

The global Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers industry has reached a sales volume of approximately 5638 Unit in 2016. The global near-infrared analyzers industry has reached the value of approximately 438 million USD in 2016. The growth of the near-infrared analyzers technology market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing adoption in Food and agriculture industry and Pharmaceutical industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

In the coming years, near-infrared analyzers market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Companies must be aware of their competitive surroundings within their market. Being aware of competitor’s strategy can prevent a lag in reaction to a change within this market. This especially true in the near-infrared analyzers Industry because of its high growth in the Asian Market. It is important for European and North American manufactures to monitor the Asian Market closely and follow any new technologies they may develop or else they may find themselves not able to produce at the speed and with the quality needed. Although near-infrared analyzers brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 580 million by 2023, from US$ 460 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

FT – NIR(Interferometer)

Others(AOTF,Filter)

Segmentation by application:

Polymer Industry

Food and Agriculture Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Oil and Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Thermo Fisher

Foss A/S

Bruker

PerkinElmer

Buchi Labortechnik

Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics)

ABB

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu

Guided Wave (Advanced Group)

Jasco

ZEUTEC

Sartorius

Yokogawa Electric

