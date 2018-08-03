FRIENDSHIP DAY BRUNCH AT ‘BOULEVARD’ THE ORCHID MUMBAI

The most exciting way to cherish the beautiful bond of friendship is to get together over a wonderful meal. To celebrate International Friendship Day 2018, ‘The Boulevard’ at The Orchid Hotel Mumbai is hosting a scrumptious brunch with exciting offers. Choose from delectable gastronomic delights from Indian, Continental and Asian cuisine with discounts ranging from 25% for a group of 4 to 50 % for a table of 12. Don’t forget to pick up your favorite drink from the bar to accompany your perfect nibbles with the ‘Buy 1 & Get 1 offer’. Sip, savor and rejoice with your friends with great ambience, irresistible offers, music and fun.

Date: August 5th, 2018

Time: 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm

Price: Rs. 1999 (Inclusive of taxes)

Venue: Boulevard – The Orchid Hotel, 70/C, Nehru Road, Adjacent to Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai – 400099. http://www.orchidhotel.com/