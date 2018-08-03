Energy Storage Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis | Global Industry Advancement Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global energy storage market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global energy storage market by its type, by end-user, by regions.

Market Overview:-

The growing attention and substantial investment in renewable power energy generation is rigorously driving the global energy storage market. Major economies around the world are highly focusing on developing the renewable energy power generation so as to reduce their dependency on conventional power generation through fossil fuels. Renewable energy currently holds a substantial share in total global energy production. In 2016, World Energy Council quoted that, hydropower accounted for about 30% of the total global installed power generating capacity and about 23% of total global electricity produced.

Leading Key Players of Energy Storage Market:-

The key players of global energy storage market are AES Corporation (U.S), Tesla Inc. (U.S), General Electric Company (U.S), Voith GmbH (Germany), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Hydrostor Inc. (Canada), Highview Power Storage (U.K), Linde AG (Germany), Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada) and SolarReserve, LLC. (U.S).

Global Energy Storage Market Analysis:-

Currently, there is a phenomenal growth in the energy storage sector throughout the world. The wide application of energy storage around all the end users is creating a good potential for the energy storage market. Currently there are limited options available for the end-user in energy storage sector, thus an advancement in technology will provide prudent substitute options to the end-users. The current cost of technology is higher and it cost a lot for the end-user to opt for these energy storage at all stages of operations. The upcoming advancement and government initiative will certainly boost the economic viability of the energy storage.

The substantial growth in the overall global energy consumption and volatility in global fuel prices has driven the global energy storage market. These factors have certainly created a great potential for energy storage market all around the world. Europe region is the leading market for energy storage market and is followed by Asia-Pacific.

Major Points of TOC:-

