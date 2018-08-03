Construction Silicone Sealants Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors, Restraints, Regions, Type and Geography, Forecast Analysis to 2024

Summary: The Global Construction Silicone Sealants Market report 2018-2024, has been prepared By Axiom Market Research & Consulting, based on a deep market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers market Type of sector (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) by Applications (Interior and Exterior), Geography, competitive landscape, size, key players, production, revenue and its growth prospects for the upcoming years.

Description: Most end users in the construction industry prefer organic sealants in order to reduce their upfront project costs as silicone sealants are expensive. Sealants play a vital role in sealing gaps between joints to prevent leakages. Hence, the selection of cheaper variants of sealant can degrade the overall durability of the construction and require more expenditure over the maintenance costs. There is an increased awareness among distributors and customers regarding the benefits offered by silicone sealants in exterior applications, which in turn is leading to higher demand for the overall market. The chemical and physical properties of silicone sealants are anticipated to improve on account of increased investments by key players in the research and development of the product to attain a competitive advantage in the market.

Manufacturers are increasingly pushing the development of bio-based sealants, which is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of global silicone sealants market. The demand for low volatile organic compounds and green & sustainable sealants is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the world over the forecast period.

Exterior emerged as the largest application segment in 2017 and is estimated to grow substantially over the forecast period.

This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2024. Other application segments are also expected to showcase significant growth thereby boost the demand for construction silicone sealants over the forecast period from 2018 to 2024.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of construction silicone sealants is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR. The countries such as China, Japan, and India is expected to lead the Asia-Pacific market, with China having the largest share in the regional volumetric consumption of construction silicone sealants. The market volume of construction silicone sealants is comparatively low in the RoW region, but the estimated growth for the region is second highest after Asia-Pacific.

The global construction silicone sealants market is concentrated with leading manufacturers such as 3M Co. (U.S.), Bostik (France), Dow corning (U.S.), DAP products (U.S.), Franklin International (U.S.), Henkel (Germany), ITW (U.S.), SIKA (Switzerland), Wacker Chemie (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.K.), and so on.

