Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Strategies, Growth Rate, Trends by Manufacturers, Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

The global advanced energy storage systems market has witnessed a remarkable growth in the past few years and it has been anticipated that the energy storage systems will grow at the rapid pace during the forecast period. Energy Storage is a very diverse subject areas, it comprises from small to very large systems. Energy storage is broadly segmented into mechanical energy storage, electro-chemical energy storage, thermal storage and chemical storage. Energy storage systems have been dominating the renewable energy market as well conventional market in recent years because of the ability of store the energy in various forms and supply according to end user needs. The energy storage systems are driven by various factors such as evolution in renewable energy power generation, gradual downfall in technology cost and increasing application of energy storage in all end-user industries. This is mainly because, energy storage systems are less polluting and produces less carbon emissions when compared with traditional conventional energy sources such as coal, oil and petroleum.

Yuasa Corporation , Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. , Hitachi Limited, Toshiba Corporation, ABB Limited, Siemens A.G., Alstom, Exide Technologies, L.G. Chem. Limited, Alevo Group S.A., Maxwell Technologies Inc., AES Corporation, Tesla Inc., General Electric Company, Voith GmbH, Sulzer Ltd., Hydrostor Inc., Highview Power Storage, Linde AG, Hydrogenics Corporation and SolarReserve, LLC.. are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Advanced energy storage systems Market.

The global market for advanced energy storage systems seems to be highly competitive. To maintain the market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, product launch, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

The scope of global advanced energy storage systems market is segmented into two major segments which are explained below:

By Technology

Batteries

Flywheels

Compressed Air Storage

Thermal

Pumped Hydro-power

Others

By Application

Power

Automotive

Others



In July, 2017 – Siemens AG (“Siemens”) and The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES, “AES”) announced their agreement to form a new global energy storage technology and services company under the name Fluence. The joint venture will bring together AES’ ten years of industry-defining experience deploying energy storage in seven countries with over a century of Siemens’ energy technology leadership and its global sales presence in more than 160 countries.

In February, 2017 – MAN Diesel & Turbo and Karpowership renewed their ongoing partnership to develop Powerships with the utilization of MAN Diesel & Turbo. 18V 51/60 engines.

In November, 2016 – AES Energy Storage, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), showcased two new Advancion battery-based energy storage sites, totaling 37.5 megawatts (MW), in partnership with San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), a leading energy company delivering safe, reliable and clean power.

Regional Analysis of Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market

Asia-Pacific market is expected to dominate the advanced energy storage market with major manufacturing and infrastructural activities being undertaken in this region. Major growth in the electric vehicles market in this region is another factor which is contributing to the growth of the Advanced Energy Storage system market.