A close look at the Positive long-term growth outlook of North America Lung Cancer Surgery Market

According to the report North America Lung Cancer Surgery Market was estimated to be USD 8.09 billion in 2018 and is predicted to reach USD 10.82 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.0 %.

Lung Cancer is a type of Cancer that originates in Trachea, Bronchus or lung Tissue. There are numerous types of treatments available to treat cancer like Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Laser Therapy and Surgery. Surgery involves elimination of disease-ridden part from the lungs.

North America Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rising number of cigarette smokers, heightened pollution levels, increasing occurrence and prevalence of Lung Cancer and augmenting aging population are a portion of the major factors driving the market. Still, lack of affordability of Lung Cancer surgery is restraining the development of the market.

North America Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Segmentation

By Procedure

• Thoracotomy

o Lobectomy

o Pneumonectomy

o Sleeve Resection

o Segmentectomy

• Minimally Invasive

By Device

• Surgical

o Clamps

o Forceps

o Retractors

o Staplers

o Cutters

o Scissors

o Elevators

o RIB Sheers

o Trocars

• Monitoring

o Cameras

o Video Support

• Visualizing

o Endoscopic Trocars with optical views

o Endo surgical Equipment

North America Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Overview

Surgical Instruments category in the market segregation is estimated to command the market attributable to the smaller lifespan of devices and wider acceptance of these devices. Invasive on a minuscule level these surgeries are expected to grow at the largest CAGR because of the increasing awareness among people for premature detection of lung cancer and advantages of Minimally Invasive Surgeries over orthodox surgeries.

North America Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Region-wise Outlook

If we go by geography, market is further categorised into US and Canada. North America commanded the biggest share in the market attributable to increasing aging population, rising reimbursements for surgeries, and technological advancement in this particular field.

North America Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Key Players

Major players in the market include Ethicon US LLC, Intuitive Surgical Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Olympus Corporation, Accuray Inc., Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Teleflex Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH, Scanlan International Inc., and Trokamed GmbH.

