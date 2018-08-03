3D Scanning Market Explores New Growth Opportunities by 2018 – 2024

Market Stats Report has published a detailed market study on “Global 3D Scanning Market 2018-2024” examines the performance of the 3D Scanning device market. It encloses an in-depth Research of the market state and the competitive landscape globally. This report analyzes the potential of 3D Scanning market in the present and the future prospects from various perspectives in detail.

The competitive market research study on Global 3D Scanning market contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis within the market. The report presents an in-depth assessment including the market’s growth across different geographic regions with a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the 3D Scanning market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The report also represents the current market size of the Global 3D Scanning Market and its growth rates based on historical data along with company profile of key players/manufacturers. The in-depth information by segments of 3D Scanning market helps monitor future profitability & to make critical decisions for growth.

Key Market Vendors for the global 3D Scanning market include Faro Technologies, Inc., Creaform Inc., Direct Dimensions Inc., GOM mbH, Konica Minolta, Inc., 3D Digital Corporation, Autodesk Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., ShapeGrabber, Maptek Pty Ltd., AsorCAD Engineering, 3DCPI-PRODYSOL, Fit, Jesse Garant Metrology Center, BLACKBOX 3D, Lumaxis, Sidekick – iBrace 3D Scan App, 3D Master, 3D Fabrik, Mimic 3D, TechMed 3D, Axis Prototypes Inc., 3D Model, Vuzix Corp, VYLO, Carl Zeiss Optotechni, Smarttech 3D Scanner, RangeVision 3D Scanners, GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies GmbH, My3DFamily, Klib3dSCanner, Irpd AG, F.K. CNC-Fertigungstechnik Kriftel GmbH, BÖHLER-UDDEHOLM Deutschland GmbH, Hexagon Metrology GmbH, Matterport, Polyga Inc., HoloLamp, 3D Print N Scan, 3DWP, AMTech 3D Printing & Scanning, Aeroscan, Hangzhou Blackbox 3D Technology Co, Dacuda AG, Meta, VetCT, Mantis Vision, Grainger & Worrall, 3d Scanning Technologies, Werth Messtechnik,Manu3 by Anatomi Metrix, Elasizer,l 3dMD, VITRONIC, Human Solutions GmbH, ViALUX, Canfield Imaging Systems Inc., Styku, Size Stream LLC, Proteo Orthotists 3D, AVIV3D, Civico 3D, Wacom, Scan in a Box, 3Design New Zealand, Replik8, Olympus, North Star Imaging, Nikon Metrology, Measurement Solutions, Lambda, D2W, 3DKreator, 3Dealise, Shining 3D, 3WAY, i Create, Solid Vision, 3D Target, Nerv Industries, PaliProto 3D, EUMAKERS, Bilby 3D, Thor 3D Scanner, Magic Leap, Metamotion, PhoeniX Technologies, Inc., Rubicon 3D Laser Scanner, ICONIC 3D Scan Solutions, Afinia 3D, Su-Pad, CBM, Nextengine, Corbel 3D, Protobuild, iSCAN, JG&A Metrology Center, Bits2Atoms, Formhane, By The Flamingos, YOUto3D, 3D Print, KüL 3D, 3D Central, Poligon Muhendislik, Objex Unlimited Inc., Materialise, Creaform, David Laser Scanner, 3Shape, Digits2Widgets, Fuel 3D, Quickparts, EMS, ReconstructME, Matter and Form, Artec Group, GOM, Open Technologies, EGS Solutions, PrimeSense, Dimension 4, Shapify Me, EuroPac3D, Cam2. These companies are using various strategies such as merger & acquisitions, collaboration, partnership and product launch to hold large market share. Under the company profiles chapter, the report includes a business overview of the players operating in the Industry, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, SWOT analysis, regional breakdown and their appropriate business segment revenue. The company profile chapter also contains company market share analysis of the major players in the 3D Scanning market for the year 2018 based on their revenues generated for the same year.

Geographically Segmentation Coverages, On the basis of region, North America Country (United States, Mexico), Asia Pacific Country (China, Japan, India), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France), Latin America(Brazil), Middle East and Africa.

Product Segmentation (Laser Scanner, Structured Light Scanner, Optical Scanner).

Range Segmentation (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range).

Applications Segmentation (Industrial manufacturing, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare, Architecture & Engineering, Other).

The 3D Scanning Market research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize positions. Apart from the mentioned information, graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Additionally, product wise, range wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of 3D Scanning market are also given.

List of Chapters:

1. Report Methodology

2. Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. 3D Scanning Market: Market Analysis

5. Global 3D Scanning Market: Global Summary

6. Global 3D Scanning Market: By Product

7. Global 3D Scanning Market: By Range

Continue…

