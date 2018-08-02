Waste King helps to make Tristan’s dream garden possible

Waste King, an environmentally friendly company specialising in waste collection and recycling services for both domestic and commercial customers, has joined forces with local organisations to help Tristan, a young boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome and has faced a number of tough challenges – including heart and respiratory disease as well as open-heart surgery – in his short life.

Currently, Tristan has nowhere safe to play outside. Consequently, he and his sister must stay inside their house most of the time.

“The garden at Tristan’s house is unsafe because it’s on a slope and is full of potholes and stones,” explained Glenn Currie, Waste King’s Managing Director. “The garden also contains an old pond and an unstable shed.”

While the garden is unsuitable for any child to play in, it’s particularly hazardous for Tristan since he is partially sighted.

“Steve Morley – a landscape gardener working for Hardscape – along with local organisations principally facilitated by the website, MyBuilder.com, are masterminding the project to make the garden level, accessible and safe,” explained Waste King’s Operations Director, Andy Cattigan. “Waste King’s involvement in the project is to help level the ground and to remove all of the waste.”

Work began on 23rd July and Waste King is supplying two skips to the site as part of its on-going corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment.

Indeed, Waste King is no stranger to this type of project. Last year, it contributed to a similar project, in Oxford, for Ariella, a three-year-old girl who was born with two rare conditions, CDH and Nager Syndrome.

Ariella’s parents’ garden was a hazardous terrain of mounds of mud, wood chips, broken paving slabs, bricks and pipes. Desperate to give her Ariella a garden to play in, her mother commissioned landscape gardener, Julie Arthur, to design a sensory garden that would be an exciting and safe place for Ariella.

Julie, along with groups of volunteers worked on the project – and Waste King removed the resulting waste.