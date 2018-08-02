Text My Main Number Announced to Offer Business Texting Service over Landline to Worldwide Clients

Text My Main Number is a leading landline texting company. The company has been offering landline texting service to its clients based out of the USA and Canada. Recently, the spokesperson of the company made an announcement that they are launching their text to landline services to a global audience. The service will include the text to landline solution in the form of a web app or a mobile app based on the subscribed package. The customers can also get a US landline number at an additional cost. The client wouldn’t need to buy a landline device or an office in the USA, still he / she can use the US landline number.

According to the shared details, the text to landline solution of this landline texting company has many features to empower the communication of the company. Below is the list of features offered by the company:

• Receive an SMS / MMS over a landline number

• Send an SMS / MMs to a mobile or text enabled landline number

• Schedule Message

• Group messaging

• Bulk texting

• Contact management

• VCF contacts

• Auto reply

• Automated appointment

• Interactive Text Response

• Enhanced (multi-level) Interactive Text Response

• Message templates

• Recurring Schedule message

• Text based chat

• Multi chat widget

• Group chatting

• Threaded response

• Survey

• Off hour auto reply

• Profile management

• White label solution

• API access

• Logs and reports

• Free support

The company has shared that the landline texting service is available for affordable rates. Also, the company has some unique offerings by blending texting and calling features which are available on request basis. The customers can also use international texting at an additional cost.

The clients subscribing for multiple landline numbers or have a huge texting need can get heavy discount as well.

“We will provide business texting over the landline to our clients all across the world. We can text-enable any landline number so it can send and receive SMS and MMS. If any company wants to use a landline number of the USA, then we can provide that as well. We will offer free support to our clients so they can get an answer of any query as well as they can use the full potential of our landline texting service.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

The company has also announced that it will offer a risk free trial. It means anyone can experience the business texting over landline without investing a penny or sharing credit card or any other account details.

About Text My Main Number

The company is a landline texting company based in New York, USA. The company offers client centric text to landline services to empower its clients with the most convenient mode of communication texting. To explore more details about the offered business texting services, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/